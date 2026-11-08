Erdogan Urges Trump to Defuse Iran-US Tensions in Saturday Call
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday to end tensions between Iran and the United States through diplomacy, during a phone call covering bilateral ties and regional and global developments, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.
Erdogan voiced confidence that cooperation between Ankara and Washington would keep growing. He said both sides would work to build further momentum in relations in the coming period.
On Iran, the Turkish leader stressed the need to resolve outstanding issues with the US through diplomacy and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continuing its efforts to promote peace.
The two leaders also discussed the war between Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan expressed hope that intensifying diplomatic efforts would deliver positive results. He said Türkiye would keep contributing to initiatives aimed at ending the conflict and underscored the importance of deeper engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow.
Erdogan also thanked Trump for his support for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit, the directorate said.
Erdogan voiced confidence that cooperation between Ankara and Washington would keep growing. He said both sides would work to build further momentum in relations in the coming period.
On Iran, the Turkish leader stressed the need to resolve outstanding issues with the US through diplomacy and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to continuing its efforts to promote peace.
The two leaders also discussed the war between Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan expressed hope that intensifying diplomatic efforts would deliver positive results. He said Türkiye would keep contributing to initiatives aimed at ending the conflict and underscored the importance of deeper engagement with both Kyiv and Moscow.
Erdogan also thanked Trump for his support for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit, the directorate said.
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