Erdogan Visits Azerbaijan to Attend Victory Day Celebrations
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Karabakh on Sunday following an invitation from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participate in events commemorating Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.
Erdogan departed from Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, where he was seen off by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul and Abdullah Ozdemir, the Istanbul provincial chairman of the Justice and Development (AK) Party.
The Turkish president was joined on the trip by First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
The delegation also included Akif Cagatay Kilic, the presidential chief adviser on foreign policy and security; Kursad Zorlu, AK Party deputy chairman responsible for relations with Turkic states; and Binali Yildirim, chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.
Erdogan departed from Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, where he was seen off by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul and Abdullah Ozdemir, the Istanbul provincial chairman of the Justice and Development (AK) Party.
The Turkish president was joined on the trip by First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
The delegation also included Akif Cagatay Kilic, the presidential chief adviser on foreign policy and security; Kursad Zorlu, AK Party deputy chairman responsible for relations with Turkic states; and Binali Yildirim, chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.
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