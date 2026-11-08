Trump Slams Democrats’ ‘Extortion’ Over Impeachment, Jail Threats
(MENAFN) Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on Democrats on Saturday, accusing them of threatening Republican officials, donors and supporters with impeachment and prison after their midterm election victory. He called the alleged conduct “extortion at the highest level.”
In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the US president claimed Democratic leaders had sent threatening letters to several people, among them Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors, warning of impeachment and other punishments.
“They’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” Trump wrote.
He labeled the alleged pressure campaign “weaponization and lawfare,” and accused Democrats of going after people for their political affiliations, not for any wrongdoing.
Trump also named Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, claiming she planned to target young people who back Republican values.
“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS,” he said, urging Republicans to “get smart, fast!” He then directed the Department of Justice to investigate what he called criminal conduct, saying he was ordering the department to examine the matter immediately.
He offered no specifics on the alleged letters and did not identify who received them.
In a follow-up post, Trump said the alleged threats against “innocent Republican Donors” and “Party Members” are “absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal.” He urged that any such threats be reported “IMMEDIATELY!” to the Department of Justice, and even sent directly to the president himself.
“The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives,” he added.
The claims surface amid heightened political tension after the midterms, with control of Congress and the balance of power in Washington expected to define the next phase of Trump’s presidency.
In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the US president claimed Democratic leaders had sent threatening letters to several people, among them Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors, warning of impeachment and other punishments.
“They’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” Trump wrote.
He labeled the alleged pressure campaign “weaponization and lawfare,” and accused Democrats of going after people for their political affiliations, not for any wrongdoing.
Trump also named Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, claiming she planned to target young people who back Republican values.
“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS,” he said, urging Republicans to “get smart, fast!” He then directed the Department of Justice to investigate what he called criminal conduct, saying he was ordering the department to examine the matter immediately.
He offered no specifics on the alleged letters and did not identify who received them.
In a follow-up post, Trump said the alleged threats against “innocent Republican Donors” and “Party Members” are “absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal.” He urged that any such threats be reported “IMMEDIATELY!” to the Department of Justice, and even sent directly to the president himself.
“The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives,” he added.
The claims surface amid heightened political tension after the midterms, with control of Congress and the balance of power in Washington expected to define the next phase of Trump’s presidency.
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