Iran Threatens ‘Devastating Response’ After US Midterm Shake-Up
(MENAFN) Iran’s top security official issued a stark warning to Washington on Saturday: start a war and face a “devastating response”. The threat came just days after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, delivered the message in a post on the US social media company X, mocking what he portrayed as a leadership in disarray.
“You lost the war and the election. Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” Rezaei wrote.
He followed with a pointed question and an ultimatum. “So, Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he added.
The warning landed in the wake of the Nov. 3 elections, in which Democrats captured both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending the congressional majorities held by President Donald Trump’s Republican Party.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, delivered the message in a post on the US social media company X, mocking what he portrayed as a leadership in disarray.
“You lost the war and the election. Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” Rezaei wrote.
He followed with a pointed question and an ultimatum. “So, Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he added.
The warning landed in the wake of the Nov. 3 elections, in which Democrats captured both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending the congressional majorities held by President Donald Trump’s Republican Party.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment