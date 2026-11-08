Award-winning author Sandeep Adnani launches Solitary Suspect, his first mystery thriller
(MENAFN- catch comms) DUBAI, UAE, November 2026: Theodore Radcliffe had a loving wife, a successful writing career, a close friend, a beautiful home and an adorable Shih Tzu called Soho. Then he was found dead under mysterious circumstances, and the coroner’s report revealed shocking facts.
That is the starting point of Solitary Suspect, the first mystery thriller from Sandeep Adnani, a UAE-based mental health counsellor, life coach and Amazon bestselling author. Launched in October 2026, the novel turns his professional expertise in human behaviour into a tightly wound story of secrets and suspicion.
All was not well in Theo’s world. Someone was following him, someone only he could see: a man in a tan jacket. He had also been receiving secret calls from a friend only he knew. Who was this man? Why had Theo kept him hidden? And what leverage did he hold?
“I have always been curious about what lies beneath the surface of people, and a mystery is the perfect place to explore that,” said Sandeep Adnani. “With Solitary Suspect, I wanted readers to question what they see, who they trust and how well they really know the people closest to them.”
For Adnani, the move into thriller is a change of genre rather than of subject. His debut Exiled Rogue trilogy became an Amazon USA #1 bestseller and won international recognition, including a Gold award for Book Series from the ABLE Awards, while Strangers in Space reached #1 in three Amazon USA categories in 2025. Across every genre, his books return to how perception, belief and identity shape the stories people tell themselves.
Solitary Suspect is available now on Amazon as an ebook, paperback and audiobook. The paperback is also available on other retailer platforms.
About
That is the starting point of Solitary Suspect, the first mystery thriller from Sandeep Adnani, a UAE-based mental health counsellor, life coach and Amazon bestselling author. Launched in October 2026, the novel turns his professional expertise in human behaviour into a tightly wound story of secrets and suspicion.
All was not well in Theo’s world. Someone was following him, someone only he could see: a man in a tan jacket. He had also been receiving secret calls from a friend only he knew. Who was this man? Why had Theo kept him hidden? And what leverage did he hold?
“I have always been curious about what lies beneath the surface of people, and a mystery is the perfect place to explore that,” said Sandeep Adnani. “With Solitary Suspect, I wanted readers to question what they see, who they trust and how well they really know the people closest to them.”
For Adnani, the move into thriller is a change of genre rather than of subject. His debut Exiled Rogue trilogy became an Amazon USA #1 bestseller and won international recognition, including a Gold award for Book Series from the ABLE Awards, while Strangers in Space reached #1 in three Amazon USA categories in 2025. Across every genre, his books return to how perception, belief and identity shape the stories people tell themselves.
Solitary Suspect is available now on Amazon as an ebook, paperback and audiobook. The paperback is also available on other retailer platforms.
About
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