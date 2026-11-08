Drone Attack Kills Colombian Soldiers, Leaves Others Seriously Injured
(MENAFN) At least three Colombian Army soldiers were killed and eight others sustained serious injuries in an attack involving explosive-carrying drones against military facilities in Santa Rosa municipality, southern Bolivar, the army’s First Division announced.
According to an army statement, the attackers targeted the Military Canton complex using drones modified to transport and detonate explosive devices.
Security measures were activated immediately after the incident, while military personnel began evaluating the damage and establishing the total number of casualties.
Several other service members were also affected and are currently receiving medical care at healthcare facilities.
The army condemned the assault, calling it a grave breach of international humanitarian law and human rights.
The First Division called on the public to share relevant information promptly to help security authorities identify potential threats and prevent further violence against civilians and members of the armed forces.
Authorities also urged citizens to report any information through Colombia’s anti-terrorism hotline.
According to an army statement, the attackers targeted the Military Canton complex using drones modified to transport and detonate explosive devices.
Security measures were activated immediately after the incident, while military personnel began evaluating the damage and establishing the total number of casualties.
Several other service members were also affected and are currently receiving medical care at healthcare facilities.
The army condemned the assault, calling it a grave breach of international humanitarian law and human rights.
The First Division called on the public to share relevant information promptly to help security authorities identify potential threats and prevent further violence against civilians and members of the armed forces.
Authorities also urged citizens to report any information through Colombia’s anti-terrorism hotline.
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