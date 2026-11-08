Over 1 Million Back Petition to Stop Jeffries Speaker Run
(MENAFN) An online petition urging House Democrats to reject Hakeem Jeffries for speaker has topped 1 million signatures, as pressure builds ahead of the new Congress convening in January 2027.
The petition, started on Changeon Sept. 3 by Nicole Whitted, stood at 1,012,125 signatures Saturday. That is a sharp jump from the more than 600,000 counted a day earlier.
It calls on every member of the incoming 120th Congress to turn away Jeffries, the current House Democratic leader, and to back a different candidate for the post.
“Democrats deserve a choice,” the petition said. It presses lawmakers to hold a competitive election instead of letting party leaders settle the outcome without a real contest.
The petition contends the speaker should answer to Democratic voters rather than the party establishment. It asks members to weigh Jeffries’ public record, policy positions, campaign donors and leadership before they vote.
It also encourages other House Democrats to come forward and seek the nomination, stressing that the race should stay open to alternatives.
Separately, a news outlet reported Saturday that Democratic House members and members-elect have been flooded with hundreds of calls since the midterms urging them not to elect Jeffries. According to the report, he faces “persistent skepticism and hesitance” from incoming members.
One incoming House Democrat reportedly said they were fielding “about 150” calls. Another senior House Democrat reportedly told the outlet they received “over 500” calls in the past two days.
The petition, started on Changeon Sept. 3 by Nicole Whitted, stood at 1,012,125 signatures Saturday. That is a sharp jump from the more than 600,000 counted a day earlier.
It calls on every member of the incoming 120th Congress to turn away Jeffries, the current House Democratic leader, and to back a different candidate for the post.
“Democrats deserve a choice,” the petition said. It presses lawmakers to hold a competitive election instead of letting party leaders settle the outcome without a real contest.
The petition contends the speaker should answer to Democratic voters rather than the party establishment. It asks members to weigh Jeffries’ public record, policy positions, campaign donors and leadership before they vote.
It also encourages other House Democrats to come forward and seek the nomination, stressing that the race should stay open to alternatives.
Separately, a news outlet reported Saturday that Democratic House members and members-elect have been flooded with hundreds of calls since the midterms urging them not to elect Jeffries. According to the report, he faces “persistent skepticism and hesitance” from incoming members.
One incoming House Democrat reportedly said they were fielding “about 150” calls. Another senior House Democrat reportedly told the outlet they received “over 500” calls in the past two days.
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