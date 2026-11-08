Poland Announces National Mourning Following Deadly Krakow Shooting
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki has declared two days of national mourning after a shooting in Krakow left six people dead and several others injured.
"The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9," the president's spokesman said in an official statement.
The attack, reportedly carried out by a gunman influenced by far-right ideology, claimed six lives, including that of a British citizen, and left numerous others wounded in the center of Poland's second-largest city.
Police said the suspect drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon before opening fire indiscriminately at people in the crowded area.
The national mourning period started at midnight, with flags across the country lowered to half-mast.
Several websites displayed black ribbons alongside their logos and switched to more muted color schemes. Radio and television stations also modified their programming, while entertainment events were canceled in tribute to those killed.
"The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9," the president's spokesman said in an official statement.
The attack, reportedly carried out by a gunman influenced by far-right ideology, claimed six lives, including that of a British citizen, and left numerous others wounded in the center of Poland's second-largest city.
Police said the suspect drove into Krakow's Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon before opening fire indiscriminately at people in the crowded area.
The national mourning period started at midnight, with flags across the country lowered to half-mast.
Several websites displayed black ribbons alongside their logos and switched to more muted color schemes. Radio and television stations also modified their programming, while entertainment events were canceled in tribute to those killed.
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