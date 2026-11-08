Trump Pitches UFC Chief for Press Secretary in Truth Social Post
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday he has offered Dana White, president and CEO of the UFC, the job of White House press secretary, and proposed that a roster of mixed martial arts stars come along with him.
Announcing the move in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior.” He said he had asked White to recruit a group of fighters that includes Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.
“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, adding that White would be “a Press Secretary like none other.”
The president closed his post with a direct plea to the longtime head of the fight promotion: “Dana, please take the job!”
Announcing the move in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior.” He said he had asked White to recruit a group of fighters that includes Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.
“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, adding that White would be “a Press Secretary like none other.”
The president closed his post with a direct plea to the longtime head of the fight promotion: “Dana, please take the job!”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment