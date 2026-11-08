Azerbaijani People Never Intended To Accept Occupation - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Azerbaijani people never intended to accept the occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to nation on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.
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