Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

44-Day Patriotic War Is A Glorious Chapter In Our History - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-11-08 03:16:10

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The 44-day Patriotic War is a glorious chapter in our history, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to nation on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

Will be updated

MENAFN08112026000187011040ID1111931131


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search