Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Celebrates Diwali At BJP Headquarters

Rajasthan CM Celebrates Diwali at BJP Headquarters

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Sunday participated in Diwali celebrations at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters in Jaipur, where Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram through his vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. Other party leaders and public representatives also attended the celebrations, which included Lakshmi Puja on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma described Diwali as a festival symbolising the victory of good over evil and recalled Lord Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana following 14 years of exile. He said Lord Ram's return marked the establishment of Ram Rajya, which continues to be regarded as an ideal model of governance.“During the Treta Yuga, when Lord Shri Ram went into exile in the forest, he worked to eliminate all evil forces and demons. He subsequently brought an end to Ravana's reign of terror. This festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. It was on this day that Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. He established Ram Rajya, which is an ideal that everyone aspires to. People continue to acknowledge that Ram Rajya was the best form of governance. We can say that Lord Shri Ram took everyone along with him. During his 14 years of exile, he united everyone and eventually established Ram Rajya.”

PM Modi's Vision Compared to Ram Rajya

Drawing a parallel with the present, Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the same path through his vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.“Today, the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, is following the same path through the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. He also wished happiness, progress and good health for people on the occasion of Diwali and said, "May this festival bring happiness, progress and good health into everyone's lives. May every person's life shine as brightly as the lamps of Diwali.”

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa also extended festive greetings to the people of Rajasthan and highlighted the celebrations organised at the BJP state headquarters. He said Lakshmi Puja was performed in the presence of the Chief Minister, the party's Organisation General Secretary and other party workers.“On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state. Today, at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters, we performed Lakshmi Puja in the presence of our Chief Minister, the Organisation General Secretary and party workers. I extend my warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion.”

Jaipur Civic Preparations

Meanwhile, Jaipur Mayor Sunil Kothari extended Diwali greetings to city residents and highlighted the preparations undertaken by the Municipal Corporation ahead of the festival. He said special cleanliness drives had been conducted across different wards of Jaipur to ensure proper sanitation during the festive celebrations.“I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all the residents of Jaipur. I pray that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and good health to every household. The Municipal Corporation had undertaken special cleanliness drives for Diwali. These were conducted ward-wise across the city," Kothari said.

He also highlighted the drone show organised in Jaipur for the first time, which showcased the city's history and heritage through modern technology, including depictions of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Kothari said a special fireworks display was scheduled for 9:30 pm and urged people to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm. "For the first time, a drone show was organised in Jaipur, using modern innovations to showcase the city's history and heritage. Through depictions of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, an effort was made to connect the youth with this initiative. Since Diwali is also associated with fireworks, a special fireworks display will be held at 9:30 pm today. I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali with enthusiasm and joy and move forward with a renewed outlook,” he said.

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