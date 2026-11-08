Pope Leo Encourages Young Uruguayans to Build Families, Strengthen Human Connections
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV called on young people in Uruguay on Saturday to confront the challenges of the modern world with confidence, prioritize meaningful personal relationships and consider marriage and family life during the second day of his visit to the country.
Speaking before an audience of around 70,000 at Montevideo’s historic Estadio Centenario, the pontiff addressed thousands of young attendees during a prayer vigil.
Warning about the increasing isolation linked to digital technology, Leo stressed that online communication cannot take the place of direct human interaction.
"Nothing can replace real human contact," he said, urging young people to avoid withdrawing into the superficial environment created by screens and algorithms.
He encouraged them to engage with one another in person by making eye contact, holding hands and sharing both their difficulties and happy moments face-to-face.
The pope also raised concerns about the spread of secularization and declining religious engagement. He urged young Uruguayans to approach marriage and parenthood with courage rather than regarding having children as a burden.
Speaking before an audience of around 70,000 at Montevideo’s historic Estadio Centenario, the pontiff addressed thousands of young attendees during a prayer vigil.
Warning about the increasing isolation linked to digital technology, Leo stressed that online communication cannot take the place of direct human interaction.
"Nothing can replace real human contact," he said, urging young people to avoid withdrawing into the superficial environment created by screens and algorithms.
He encouraged them to engage with one another in person by making eye contact, holding hands and sharing both their difficulties and happy moments face-to-face.
The pope also raised concerns about the spread of secularization and declining religious engagement. He urged young Uruguayans to approach marriage and parenthood with courage rather than regarding having children as a burden.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment