70,000 Gaza Tents Flooded in 12 Hours as Storm Hits Displaced
(MENAFN) Gaza storm floods tens of thousands of shelters as Arab lawmakers demand the world pay attention
Israel’s Arab alliance, the Joint List, sounded the alarm Saturday over a deluge in the Gaza Strip that it said is deepening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The bloc holds 12 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
The warning followed a storm that swamped tens of thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians. Gaza’s Media Office said Saturday that 70,000 tents were flooded within 12 hours of the storm’s arrival, and that dozens of walls weakened by Israeli strikes had collapsed. It put preliminary direct losses at roughly $3 million.
In its statement, the Joint List said the thunderstorm had drawn heavy media and social media coverage, yet the flooding in Gaza had barely been mentioned and had not made headlines.
The alliance said this is the fourth winter in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the enclave have had to live in tents. Each downpour, it said, floods those tents, strips residents of shelter and makes conditions unbearable. It warned that mothers, infants and entire families are exposed to cold and rain on top of already dire humanitarian and living conditions.
“How long will we keep closing our eyes and ignoring the horrific humanitarian crisis caused there by the destruction, genocide and bombing?” it asked.
The alliance called on the public to focus on Palestinian suffering in the enclave, ending its statement with the words, “Don’t look away. Eyes on Gaza.”
Earlier Saturday, medical sources told a news agency that four Palestinians were injured when two walls collapsed at buildings damaged in earlier Israeli strikes, in northern and central Gaza.
The storm struck as conditions in Gaza continue to worsen after Israel’s war, which began in October 2023 and devastated homes and infrastructure. A ceasefire has held since Oct. 10, 2025, but shelter and reconstruction needs still far outstrip available aid, amid continued Israeli violations and restrictions on bringing supplies and equipment into the enclave.
Israel’s Arab alliance, the Joint List, sounded the alarm Saturday over a deluge in the Gaza Strip that it said is deepening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The bloc holds 12 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
The warning followed a storm that swamped tens of thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians. Gaza’s Media Office said Saturday that 70,000 tents were flooded within 12 hours of the storm’s arrival, and that dozens of walls weakened by Israeli strikes had collapsed. It put preliminary direct losses at roughly $3 million.
In its statement, the Joint List said the thunderstorm had drawn heavy media and social media coverage, yet the flooding in Gaza had barely been mentioned and had not made headlines.
The alliance said this is the fourth winter in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the enclave have had to live in tents. Each downpour, it said, floods those tents, strips residents of shelter and makes conditions unbearable. It warned that mothers, infants and entire families are exposed to cold and rain on top of already dire humanitarian and living conditions.
“How long will we keep closing our eyes and ignoring the horrific humanitarian crisis caused there by the destruction, genocide and bombing?” it asked.
The alliance called on the public to focus on Palestinian suffering in the enclave, ending its statement with the words, “Don’t look away. Eyes on Gaza.”
Earlier Saturday, medical sources told a news agency that four Palestinians were injured when two walls collapsed at buildings damaged in earlier Israeli strikes, in northern and central Gaza.
The storm struck as conditions in Gaza continue to worsen after Israel’s war, which began in October 2023 and devastated homes and infrastructure. A ceasefire has held since Oct. 10, 2025, but shelter and reconstruction needs still far outstrip available aid, amid continued Israeli violations and restrictions on bringing supplies and equipment into the enclave.
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