Saudi Coalition Reports Intercepting Houthi Missiles Over Riyadh, Southern Regions
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen’s conflict announced on Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed four incoming missiles, including two ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement published on X that "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in the Riyadh and southern regions," without providing further information about where the weapons originated.
The announcement followed an earlier statement, issued less than an hour before, in which al-Maliki confirmed that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh had also been intercepted and destroyed.
Earlier on Sunday, the coalition reported stopping another ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
The incidents come amid escalating military tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi movement, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement published on X that "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in the Riyadh and southern regions," without providing further information about where the weapons originated.
The announcement followed an earlier statement, issued less than an hour before, in which al-Maliki confirmed that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh had also been intercepted and destroyed.
Earlier on Sunday, the coalition reported stopping another ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
The incidents come amid escalating military tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi movement, which has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory.
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