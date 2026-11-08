Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Now BIS Trains Its Guns On Root Canal Treatment Materials


Date: 2026-11-08 03:12:07

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: With more than 15 million root canal treatments estimated to be performed in the country every year, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has proposed revised specifications for materials used in the procedure, two government officials said.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has just released draft norms for both root canal filling materials and the sealers used to seal the canals. The objective is to standardise material sizes, improve their X-ray visibility, and introduce a common colour-coding and labelling system so that the dentist can more easily select the right product for the procedure.

MENAFN08112026007365015876ID1111931112


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search