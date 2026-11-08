Now BIS Trains Its Guns On Root Canal Treatment Materials
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has just released draft norms for both root canal filling materials and the sealers used to seal the canals. The objective is to standardise material sizes, improve their X-ray visibility, and introduce a common colour-coding and labelling system so that the dentist can more easily select the right product for the procedure.
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