Saudi Civil Defense Lifts Threat Alerts in Riyadh, Najran
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued temporary security alerts in Riyadh and Najran province on Sunday, warning residents of "a potential danger."
Authorities later announced that "The danger has passed" in both locations, urging the public to comply with official guidance and "avoid gathering and filming."
Earlier in the day, similar alerts were issued for Buqayq province, Al Ahsa province and the city of Dammam. The warnings were subsequently withdrawn after officials confirmed that the threat had ended.
Yemen has been gripped by civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Clashes between government forces and the Houthis have escalated in recent months. The Iran-backed movement has repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia, targeting locations including aviation facilities.
Authorities later announced that "The danger has passed" in both locations, urging the public to comply with official guidance and "avoid gathering and filming."
Earlier in the day, similar alerts were issued for Buqayq province, Al Ahsa province and the city of Dammam. The warnings were subsequently withdrawn after officials confirmed that the threat had ended.
Yemen has been gripped by civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized control of the capital, Sanaa, along with several other provinces.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Clashes between government forces and the Houthis have escalated in recent months. The Iran-backed movement has repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia, targeting locations including aviation facilities.
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