Abu Dhabi Real Estate Transaction Value Rises 76.1% to AED 171.26 Billion in First Nine Months of 2026
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 07 November 2026 – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, announced its real estate transaction figures for the first nine months of 2026, with transaction values increasing across all reported categories. Total transaction value reached AED 171.26 billion across 38,483 transactions, representing a 76.1% increase in value and a 32.8% rise in transaction volume compared to the same period in 2025, when total transaction value stood at AED 97.19 billion across 28,977 transactions.
Sales were the main contributor to growth, with 23,749 transactions valued at AED 119.33 billion, a 105% increase in value and a 49.2% increase in transaction volume year-on-year, up from 15,910 transactions worth AED 58.20 billion in the same period of 2025. Mortgage activity also registered growth, with 14,390 transactions valued at AED 45.92 billion, reflecting a 13.2% rise in transaction volume and a 30.2% increase in value compared to 12,706 transactions totalling AED 35.26 billion in the same period of 2025.
At a district level, Al Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value at AED 29.86 billion, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island at AED 28.62 billion, Al Saadiyat Island at AED 18.69 billion, Yas Island at AED 13.4 billion and Zayed City at AED 5.36 billion. Looking ahead, six districts are projected to account for 77% of incremental real estate supply through 2030 including Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City and Al Hudayriyat Island.
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC, stated: “The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself. Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time. Our responsibility at ADREC is to make sure the rules governing the market reflect those expectations, from how property is sold to how developments are managed after handover.”
Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s investment zones increased by 131% year-on-year to AED 86.11 billion in the first nine months of 2026, accounting for 81% of total investment value within those zones. Foreign direct investment (FDI) by non-resident individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector reached AED 17.22 billion during the same period, more than double the AED 8.2 billion recorded for the full year of 2025. Investors from 121 nationalities contributed to this FDI, with the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France, and Germany representing the leading sources by investment value.
Other transaction categories also recorded growth in value. Gift transactions increased by 145% in number to 76, with their total value rising by 389% to AED 0.44 billion. Musataha and long-lease transactions reached 268 deals valued at AED 5.57 billion, representing a 52.9% increase in value despite an 18.7% decline in transaction volume compared to the same period in 2025.
As market activity expands, ADREC continues to develop the regulatory and professional framework supporting the sector. During the first nine months of 2026, the Centre registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences for real estate professionals, a 32% increase in licences compared to the same period in 2025. ADREC also introduced the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a mandatory licensing curriculum replacing the previous broker course. The programme is designed to strengthen brokers' regulatory knowledge, advisory capabilities and professional conduct, supporting higher standards of service across the sector.
Abu Dhabi has been recognised as the world’s most improved market in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, recording the largest gain among all markets assessed. The emirate climbed eight places from 41st in 2024 to 33rd globally in 2026, with a score of 2.42. This advancement marks Abu Dhabi’s transition from the “Semi-Transparent” to the “Transparent” tier. Regionally, Abu Dhabi ranked second in the MENA region.
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Sales were the main contributor to growth, with 23,749 transactions valued at AED 119.33 billion, a 105% increase in value and a 49.2% increase in transaction volume year-on-year, up from 15,910 transactions worth AED 58.20 billion in the same period of 2025. Mortgage activity also registered growth, with 14,390 transactions valued at AED 45.92 billion, reflecting a 13.2% rise in transaction volume and a 30.2% increase in value compared to 12,706 transactions totalling AED 35.26 billion in the same period of 2025.
At a district level, Al Reem Island recorded the highest transaction value at AED 29.86 billion, followed by Al Hudayriyat Island at AED 28.62 billion, Al Saadiyat Island at AED 18.69 billion, Yas Island at AED 13.4 billion and Zayed City at AED 5.36 billion. Looking ahead, six districts are projected to account for 77% of incremental real estate supply through 2030 including Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City and Al Hudayriyat Island.
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC, stated: “The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself. Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time. Our responsibility at ADREC is to make sure the rules governing the market reflect those expectations, from how property is sold to how developments are managed after handover.”
Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s investment zones increased by 131% year-on-year to AED 86.11 billion in the first nine months of 2026, accounting for 81% of total investment value within those zones. Foreign direct investment (FDI) by non-resident individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector reached AED 17.22 billion during the same period, more than double the AED 8.2 billion recorded for the full year of 2025. Investors from 121 nationalities contributed to this FDI, with the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France, and Germany representing the leading sources by investment value.
Other transaction categories also recorded growth in value. Gift transactions increased by 145% in number to 76, with their total value rising by 389% to AED 0.44 billion. Musataha and long-lease transactions reached 268 deals valued at AED 5.57 billion, representing a 52.9% increase in value despite an 18.7% decline in transaction volume compared to the same period in 2025.
As market activity expands, ADREC continues to develop the regulatory and professional framework supporting the sector. During the first nine months of 2026, the Centre registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences for real estate professionals, a 32% increase in licences compared to the same period in 2025. ADREC also introduced the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a mandatory licensing curriculum replacing the previous broker course. The programme is designed to strengthen brokers' regulatory knowledge, advisory capabilities and professional conduct, supporting higher standards of service across the sector.
Abu Dhabi has been recognised as the world’s most improved market in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, recording the largest gain among all markets assessed. The emirate climbed eight places from 41st in 2024 to 33rd globally in 2026, with a score of 2.42. This advancement marks Abu Dhabi’s transition from the “Semi-Transparent” to the “Transparent” tier. Regionally, Abu Dhabi ranked second in the MENA region.
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