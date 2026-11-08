After Michigan Landslide, El-Sayed Debuts “Habibi PAC”
(MENAFN) Days after his Senate victory, US Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed has set up a political action committee called “Habibi PAC,” a move that signals he intends to stay a force in Democratic politics well beyond his campaign, a US political news website reported Saturday.
Federal Election Commission filings show the Michigan Democrat registered a leadership PAC, an entity separate from his campaign and built to raise money for political allies.
The name borrows the Arabic word “Habibi,” meaning “my beloved,” which became a familiar refrain on the campaign trail and among El-Sayed’s supporters.
He also used the word to address US Vice President JD Vance in his victory speech. “JD, habibi,” he said, before noting the irony that Vance will be constitutionally required to swear him into office in January.
El-Sayed, who campaigned openly on his Muslim identity, endured repeated attacks over his faith. President Donald Trump branded him a “jihadist.” Republican candidate Mike Rogers also tried to tie him to extremist groups, although no established connection exists.
The Democrat won by a wide margin in Michigan, a pivotal swing state that could prove decisive in the 2028 presidential election.
Federal Election Commission filings show the Michigan Democrat registered a leadership PAC, an entity separate from his campaign and built to raise money for political allies.
The name borrows the Arabic word “Habibi,” meaning “my beloved,” which became a familiar refrain on the campaign trail and among El-Sayed’s supporters.
He also used the word to address US Vice President JD Vance in his victory speech. “JD, habibi,” he said, before noting the irony that Vance will be constitutionally required to swear him into office in January.
El-Sayed, who campaigned openly on his Muslim identity, endured repeated attacks over his faith. President Donald Trump branded him a “jihadist.” Republican candidate Mike Rogers also tried to tie him to extremist groups, although no established connection exists.
The Democrat won by a wide margin in Michigan, a pivotal swing state that could prove decisive in the 2028 presidential election.
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