DMCC SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH WAITROSE TO BRING THE PREMIUM GROCERY RETAILER TO UPTOWN DUBAI

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Spinneys selects Uptown Place for its upcoming Waitrose store, further strengthening Uptown Dubai’s position as an emerging business and lifestyle destination.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 - DMCC, the leading international free zone and master developer of Uptown Dubai, has announced the signing of Waitrose as a key anchor retailer at Uptown Place. The premium supermarket brand will open a store spanning over 5,000 sq. ft, serving as a core lifestyle amenity for the district’s commercial tenants, residents, and visitors.

The agreement marks the first confirmed retail tenant for Uptown Place, Uptown Dubai’s highly anticipated commercial development, which will deliver over 560,000 sq. ft. of premium Grade A office space across two towers. The addition of an established international retailer is set to provide greater everyday convenience for businesses and employees while contributing to the wider mix of dining, retail and lifestyle amenities across the district.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said, "Welcoming Waitrose as the first retail anchor at Uptown Place marks a significant step in the development of Uptown Dubai. A thriving business community needs more than premium office space. It requires a broader mix of retail, hospitality, and everyday conveniences, and an established international brand such as Waitrose is an important addition to that mix. With Uptown Place set to take our Grade A office portfolio beyond one million square feet, we are creating a destination that combines the scale, quality, and connectivity businesses look for with the amenities and experiences that make Uptown Dubai a place where people want to live, work, and spend their time."

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said: "Partnering with DMCC to bring Waitrose to Uptown Dubai marks an important step in expanding our presence across Dubai's most dynamic mixed-use hubs. Through this partnership with DMCC, we are bringing a carefully tailored convenience concept to one of Dubai’s premier business and lifestyle districts, ensuring that food expertise and convenience are always within reach."

The new store brings Waitrose’s signature quality and food expertise to a convenient, smaller format, designed around the needs of customers on the move. At its heart is a full food-to-go deli offer, making it easy to pick up breakfast, lunch or a quick bite throughout the day. Alongside the deli, a carefully curated range of everyday essentials and meal solutions offers customers the quality and choice they expect from Waitrose, in an easy-to-shop neighbourhood setting.

Uptown Place comprises over 560,000 sq. ft of LEED Gold-certified Grade A commercial office space across 36 floors in two towers. The development also includes 82,000 sq ft of retail space across 18 individual units, bringing together leading dining destinations and a curated selection of non-F&B retail outlets.

Designed to accommodate a variety of business requirements, Uptown Place offers flexible floor plans of up to 17,600 sq. ft., complemented by four-metre ceiling heights, solar-control glazing and 1,600 dedicated parking spaces. Located within the DMCC free zone, Uptown Place is owned and managed by DMCC under single-point ownership. The development also features a 25-metre swimming pool, gym and landscaped green spaces, with direct connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road.

The development forms part of the wider Uptown Dubai district, which has continued to build momentum as a mixed-use destination for businesses, residents and visitors. The adjacent Uptown Tower features over 495,000 sq. ft of fully occupied Grade A office space alongside the SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel & Residences. This announcement further strengthens Uptown Dubai’s appeal as a connected business and lifestyle destination, building on a series of recent milestones, including the announcement of Ellington Properties’ 16,000 sq. ft. flagship sales centre, the launch of The Plaza Season event programme, and the opening of Rocambolesco which brings the district’s dining offering to more than 10 venues.

With Uptown Place now actively signing tenants ahead of its anticipated opening in Q1 2028, the addition of Waitrose further expands the range of amenities available within the district and supports DMCC’s continued development of Uptown Dubai as an integrated commercial, retail and lifestyle destination.

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