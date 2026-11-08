BIBF signs training agreement with Libya's Jumhouria Bank

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) showcased its corporate social responsibility experience during its participation in the Global CSR Forum 2026, hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Riyadh on 5 and 6 October. The company highlighted the results of its health insurance programme for orphans, alongside its health, humanitarian and volunteering initiatives aimed at creating sustainable impact in society.

During the forum, Eng. Loay Hisham Nazer, Chairman of Bupa Arabia, presented the results of the health insurance programme for orphans. The programme began in 2011 by providing health coverage for 18 children before expanding to cover between 2,000 and 3,000 orphans annually. Since its launch, Bupa Arabia has provided more than 34,000 health insurance policies free of charge, with cumulative investments reaching SAR 84 million between 2011 and 2026.

Sustainable Impact

Eng. Loay Hisham Nazer, Chairman of Bupa Arabia, said:

“Corporate social responsibility is not limited to launching initiatives or providing support. It is about fulfilling commitments and turning them into sustainable, measurable impact. Over the past 15 years, we have remained committed to providing health coverage for orphans, driven by our belief in the importance of continuity of care and ensuring that it reaches those who need it most.”

He added:

“We believe that applying the company’s expertise and core capabilities to serve beneficiaries is one of the most important aspects of corporate social responsibility. We have therefore worked to provide health services that meet the needs of orphans, supported by clear processes for cases requiring exceptional approvals.”

Health Coverage

The health insurance programme for orphans is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development through 25 orphan care centres across 12 cities in the Kingdom. It includes the benefits of the standard health insurance policy approved by the Insurance Authority, with an annual coverage limit of up to SAR 500,000 for each beneficiary.

Beneficiaries also have access to the Key Accounts Contact Centre, which facilitates pre-authorisation and claims procedures in line with their needs. The programme also provides a structured process for exceptional approvals for certain treatments that exceed standard coverage limits.

In 2025, the programme settled 22,985 claims worth a total of SAR 11.5 million and handled 11,911 pre-authorisation requests, of which 78.6% were approved based on medical evidence. The programme also responded to 91% of requests within ten minutes, demonstrating the importance of combining health coverage with efficient services for beneficiaries.

Integrated Care

The programme’s impact has extended to medical cases requiring exceptional approvals. These included a teenager who required a prosthetic limb outside the standard coverage, an infant who needed a finger implant, as well as dental procedures and reconstructive surgeries.

Support for orphans has not been limited to health insurance. It has also extended to social and educational initiatives, including the provision of school supplies to more than 200 orphans annually since 2023. The company has also organised career-readiness workshops covering CV writing, interview preparation and job searching. These workshops benefited 416 orphans in 2021 and more than 200 orphans in 2025, with the participation of employee volunteers.

In 2025, 148 employee volunteers participated in Eid visits, reaching 300 orphans and presenting them with gifts. The company also organised gatherings bringing foster families together with its teams.

As part of its support for sustainable charitable work, Bupa Arabia established a Waqf through the Ehsan platform in 2025. Through the endowment, the company matches employee donations, doubling the total contributions allocated to sustainable charitable initiatives.

Community Inclusion

As part of its efforts to extend its initiatives to different segments of society, Bupa Arabia organised annual events marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, reaching 314 beneficiaries in 2025.



A total of 94 employee volunteers also visited patients with cancer and chronic diseases in hospitals across Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar to provide humanitarian support and strengthen communication with patients.

The initiatives also extended to older people, with 75 volunteers spending time with 230 residents in care homes through activities that strengthen human connection and support quality of life.

Humanitarian Support

Bupa Arabia’s community initiatives have also supported vulnerable families through the reconstruction of nine homes and the provision of household appliances to 49 brides. The company supported the Furejat debt-relief initiative through the Ehsan platform and organised clothing donation campaigns in collaboration with Kiswat Al-Sayida Aisha. In 2025, 414 employees participated in donations through these initiatives.

In the area of blood donation, between 320 and 400 Bupa Arabia employees donate blood annually in cooperation with a blood bank, helping meet healthcare needs while promoting a culture of volunteering and community participation.

A Culture of Volunteering

Bupa Arabia’s corporate social responsibility initiatives are based on engaging employees and applying their expertise to support beneficiaries. The company also builds partnerships with government entities, care centres, healthcare providers and community organisations.

In 2025, the company launched an initiative to sponsor orphans on behalf of its employees and their families. In 2024, Bupa Arabia received the Silver Award for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Measuring Impact

Bupa Arabia’s corporate social responsibility strategy is guided by five key criteria: achieving tangible impact, ensuring sustainability, leveraging the company’s core expertise, strengthening employee participation and developing partnerships with regulatory bodies and service providers.

The company monitors performance indicators covering claims, approvals and response times, alongside the number of beneficiaries, volunteers and contributions, to evaluate the results of its initiatives and develop them regularly.



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