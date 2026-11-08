FROM CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS TO STAR-STUDDED NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWNS: TEN FESTIVE EXPERIENCES AROUND THE WORLD
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Christmas and New Year’s Eve may be celebrated around the world, but the traditions, settings and experiences that define them are anything but universal. In London, exclusive cultural performances and courtyard carols capture the spirit of the season, while Brussels offers a gateway to Europe’s Christmas markets and St. Moritz pairs mountain adventures with family festivities. Across the Atlantic, New York brings alpine-inspired rooftop chalets to Fifth Avenue, while resorts in the Maldives and Mauritius prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations headlined by international music stars.
This year, the festive calendar brings together an eclectic mix of experiences, from Monaco’s enchanting Christmas train and Parisian interpretations of traditional festive pastries to an open-air gala amid Dubai’s desert dunes. Spanning Europe, North America, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, these ten experiences offer a glimpse into how luxury hotels and resorts are putting their own stamp on the season, drawing on local traditions, culinary creativity and memorable settings.
BROWN'S HOTEL: EXCLUSIVE CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCES IN LONDON
Hi-res images linked here
In the heart of Mayfair, Brown's Hotel, a Rocco Forte hotel captures the charm of a traditional London Christmas through The Dahlia Season, a curated programme of cultural and festive experiences running until 31 December 2026. Among the highlights are two of London's most cherished seasonal performances, enjoyed from the privacy of the hotel's exclusive boxes. Guests can attend Carols at the Royal Albert Hall on 21, 22 and 23 December, complete with hospitality, or experience English National Ballet's The Nutcracker at the London Coliseum.
The Dahlia Season also invites guests to discover London's winter traditions through horse-drawn carriage rides in the Royal Parks, horse riding in Hyde Park and ice skating at Somerset House. Festive afternoon tea at Brown's provides a quieter moment between outings, while the hotel's annual Festive Fair on 18 and 19 November brings together independent makers and artisans for seasonal shopping. With exclusive access to cultural performances at its centre, the programme offers a distinctive way to experience Christmas in the British capital.
For reservations and more information, please visit
ONE&ONLY REETHI RAH: A NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION WITH JESSIE J
Hi-res images linked here
In the Maldives, One&Only Reethi Rah welcomes the festive season with Time as One, a programme centred on meaningful moments, shared experiences and island traditions. Beginning on 20 December 2026 with the resort's annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, the celebrations unfold across its private island setting through festive dining, family activities, wellness experiences and adventures on the Indian Ocean, creating opportunities for guests of all generations to spend time together.
The season reaches its highlight on 31 December, when British singer-songwriter Jessie J headlines the resort's exclusive New Year's Eve Gala Night. Following a beachside reception, the evening will feature culinary experiences and live entertainment before Jessie J takes to the stage with hits including Price Tag, Domino and Bang Bang. Reserved exclusively for resort guests, the performance brings an international music star to the intimate setting of a private Maldivian island, bringing a live performance by one of Britain's best-known pop artists to the shores of Reethi Rah.
For reservations and more information, please visit
MONTE-CARLO SOCIÉTÉ DES BAINS DE MER: ALL ABOARD THE MONTE-CARLO EXPRESS FOR A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS
Hi-res images linked here
This festive season, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer invites guests to embark on The Great Christmas Journey, transforming the heart of Monaco into an enchanting winter wonderland from 30 November 2026 to 10 January 2027. At Place du Casino, the Monte-Carlo Express takes centre stage, featuring three beautifully decorated carriages that bring Santa Claus' journey to life, from his letter-writing station and bustling gift workshop to a heartwarming Christmas Eve celebration. A towering 20-metre Christmas tree adds to the festive atmosphere, while a spectacular sound-and-light show illuminates the façade of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, accompanied by traditional choir performances and visits from Santa Claus.
The celebrations continue into New Year's Eve, with an exclusive dinner show at the Salle des Etoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo, featuring This is Michael, a tribute to Michael Jackson's greatest hits. Across the resort, guests can also welcome 2027 with a series of festive parties and entertainment, bringing a glamorous finale to the season in the heart of Monaco.
For reservations and more information, please visit
THE PENINSULA PARIS: A FRENCH EPIPHANY TRADITION REIMAGINED
Hi-res images linked here
In Paris, The Peninsula Paris brings a creative interpretation to two of France's most cherished festive traditions through a pair of seasonal creations by Executive Pastry Chef Anne Coruble, named Gault & Millau's 2026 Pastry Chef of the Year. For Christmas, the hotel has partnered with historic French jewellery house Chaumet to unveil L’Épi de Blé, an intricately crafted bûche de Noël inspired by the ear of wheat, a symbol of prosperity, abundance and renewal that has long featured in Chaumet's jewellery designs. Combining the artistry of fine jewellery with French pastry craftsmanship, the dessert features toasted vanilla mousse, cereal-infused milk jam, pain perdu and a delicate toasted-bread crunch. Priced at €120 for eight people, it is available for pre-order from 1 December, with collection at Le Lobby from 21 to 31 December 2026.
The festive spirit extends into January with Le Pain des Moissons, Coruble's interpretation of the traditional galette des rois enjoyed during Epiphany. Inspired by France's bread-making heritage and the symbolism of the harvest, the creation takes the form of a rustic country loaf, concealing layers of delicate puff pastry, creamy almond frangipane and toasted bread praline. Designed to bring family and friends together around the table, the galette offers a contemporary take on a longstanding French tradition. Priced at €90 for eight people, Le Pain des Moissons will be available for collection at The Peninsula Paris from 2 to 31 January 2027.
For reservations and more information, please visit
ONE&ONLY LE SAINT GÉRAN: A NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA WITH NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Hi-res images linked here
On the shores of Mauritius, One&Only Le Saint Géran brings together island traditions, family festivities and world-class entertainment for the 2026 holiday season. Set on a private peninsula between a sheltered lagoon and the Indian Ocean, the resort's programme includes a Festive Chalet in Le Badamier Garden, Santa's arrival by horse-drawn carriage, creative workshops and the Saint Geran Explorer Passport for younger guests. The programme also incorporates wellness experiences at the Guerlain Spa, including Aqua Vibration Therapy and the Mauritius-exclusive Blue Renaissance ritual.
On 31 December, the resort will welcome Nicole Scherzinger as its headline performer for an exclusive New Year's Eve gala beneath the stars. The internationally acclaimed singer and actress, known for her work with The Pussycat Dolls and her award-winning performance in Sunset Boulevard, returns to One&Only following her appearance at One&Only Reethi Rah the previous festive season. The performance forms the centrepiece of an evening of dining, entertainment and fireworks, bringing a musical finale to the year on the shores of Mauritius.
For reservations and more information, please visit
THE PENINSULA NEW YORK: ALPINE TRADITIONS MEET CHRISTMAS IN MANHATTAN
Hi-res images linked here
In the heart of Manhattan, The Peninsula New York transforms into The Home of Christmas for the 2026 festive season, bringing together New York's cherished holiday traditions with a collection of seasonal dining experiences and family activities. Among the highlights is the return of Chesa, the hotel's Swiss-inspired rooftop chalet experience, available from 3 November to 31 December. Overlooking the glittering Manhattan skyline, the intimate alpine setting features cosy chalet décor and traditional fondue, bringing a taste of the Swiss Alps to Fifth Avenue.
The celebrations continue with Festive Afternoon Tea at Gotham Lounge, featuring seasonal pastries such as peppermint cheesecake and snowflake pistachio tarts, alongside a new hot chocolate bar at Clement throughout December. Families can also discover the city's illuminated streets through the Festive Brilliance Walking Tour, while the Nights Before Christmas stay package offers gingerbread decorating, an in-room candy cane scavenger hunt and exclusive access to The Peninsula Sweet Shoppe. Together, these experiences capture the atmosphere of New York during the holiday season, from its illuminated streets and festive traditions to intimate moments shared with loved ones.
For reservations and more information, please visit
BAB AL SHAMS: A NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION BENEATH THE DESERT STARS
Hi-res images linked here
Set amid Dubai's golden dunes, Bab Al Shams offers a distinctive setting to welcome 2027, combining traditional Arabian hospitality with a festive celebration surrounded by the desert landscape. On 31 December, the resort's signature dining destination, Al Hadheerah, will host a New Year's Eve Gala Dinner featuring live performances and an atmospheric open-air dining experience.
For guests seeking a more exclusive vantage point, Al Hadheerah's upper deck offers a dedicated dining experience with its own service team and direct views of the New Year's Eve fireworks. Away from Dubai's city-centre celebrations, the gala brings together live entertainment, traditional dining and fireworks in an open-air desert setting.
For reservations and more information, please visit
GRAND HOTEL DES BAINS KEMPINSKI ST. MORITZ: A FAMILY CHRISTMAS IN THE SWISS ALPS
Hi-res images linked here
Amid the snow-covered peaks of the Engadin, Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz brings together mountain adventures and family celebrations for the festive season. On 24 December, Santa Claus arrives at the hotel’s reception accompanied by an angel, inviting younger guests to share their Christmas wishes and receive a special gift. Families can also enquire about arranging a personal Christmas tree in their room or suite before arrival, bringing a familiar touch of home to their Alpine escape.
Beyond the Christmas celebrations, the Signalbahn gondola is just a 220-metre walk from the hotel, providing access to the Corviglia slopes, while the Ski Concierge helps guests plan their mountain outings. Evenings bring a choice of dining experiences, from elegant dinners at Les Saisons to contemporary Greek flavours at Neora and relaxed Italian dining at Crazy Pizza. For quieter moments between excursions, the Alpine Spa offers indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and personalised treatments. With skiing, seasonal dining and time to unwind all part of the stay, the hotel provides a mountain setting for families to spend Christmas together and welcome 2027.
For reservations and more information, please visit
THE PENINSULA LONDON: CHRISTMAS CAROLS AND THE MAGIC OF BELGRAVIA
Hi-res images linked here
In Belgravia, The Peninsula London brings the spirit of a traditional British Christmas to its courtyard, inviting hotel guests and the local community to share in the season’s celebrations. Beginning on 16 November 2026, its festive programme includes a Christmas Tree Market on 29 November, created in partnership with British florist and Royal Warrant holder Moyses Stevens. Visitors can choose their tree over mulled wine and festive carols, with delivery arranged to their London home. On 6, 13 and 20 December, the courtyard will also host live Christmas carol performances, accompanied by complimentary mince pies, mulled wine and warming mulled apple.
The celebrations continue inside with wreath-making masterclasses led by Moyses Stevens, followed by Festive Afternoon Tea in The Lobby, where seasonal pastries include a chestnut Mont Blanc and the Peninsula Chocolate Bauble with salted caramel and cinnamon. Younger guests can join the pastry team for gingerbread decorating on 19 and 24 December, meet Father Christmas and Peninsula Bear from 23 to 25 December, and settle into the hotel’s cinema for festive films from 21 to 25 December. A returning Sweet Shop, complete with a hot chocolate station, adds another seasonal indulgence, bringing together familiar Christmas rituals and opportunities for families to create traditions of their own.
For reservations and more information, please visit
HOTEL AMIGO: CHRISTMAS MARKETS AND ROARING TWENTIES GLAMOUR IN BRUSSELS
Hi-res images linked here
In the heart of Brussels, Hotel Amigo, a Rocco Forte hotel, combines the charm of European Christmas markets with celebrations inspired by the Roaring Twenties. Just steps from the hotel, Winter Wonders transforms the historic centre from 27 November 2026 to 3 January 2027, with wooden chalets, an ice rink and a Ferris wheel, while a sound-and-light show illuminates the UNESCO-listed Grand-Place. For suite guests, the hotel’s Suites & Beyond programme offers a private cabin aboard the Ferris wheel, complete with Champagne and panoramic views across the city’s illuminated rooftops.
Inside the hotel, the festive celebrations look back a century to 1926, drawing inspiration from the glamour and creative spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Ristorante Bocconi celebrates Christmas and New Year with menus inspired by Italian holiday traditions. Guests looking to explore further can turn to the hotel’s Clefs d’Or concierges for bespoke Christmas market itineraries, from the medieval streets of Bruges to Cologne and Strasbourg. With train tickets, private transfers and personalised recommendations arranged around each guest’s interests, Hotel Amigo offers a base for discovering the season’s traditions both in Brussels and beyond.
This year, the festive calendar brings together an eclectic mix of experiences, from Monaco’s enchanting Christmas train and Parisian interpretations of traditional festive pastries to an open-air gala amid Dubai’s desert dunes. Spanning Europe, North America, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, these ten experiences offer a glimpse into how luxury hotels and resorts are putting their own stamp on the season, drawing on local traditions, culinary creativity and memorable settings.
BROWN'S HOTEL: EXCLUSIVE CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCES IN LONDON
Hi-res images linked here
In the heart of Mayfair, Brown's Hotel, a Rocco Forte hotel captures the charm of a traditional London Christmas through The Dahlia Season, a curated programme of cultural and festive experiences running until 31 December 2026. Among the highlights are two of London's most cherished seasonal performances, enjoyed from the privacy of the hotel's exclusive boxes. Guests can attend Carols at the Royal Albert Hall on 21, 22 and 23 December, complete with hospitality, or experience English National Ballet's The Nutcracker at the London Coliseum.
The Dahlia Season also invites guests to discover London's winter traditions through horse-drawn carriage rides in the Royal Parks, horse riding in Hyde Park and ice skating at Somerset House. Festive afternoon tea at Brown's provides a quieter moment between outings, while the hotel's annual Festive Fair on 18 and 19 November brings together independent makers and artisans for seasonal shopping. With exclusive access to cultural performances at its centre, the programme offers a distinctive way to experience Christmas in the British capital.
For reservations and more information, please visit
ONE&ONLY REETHI RAH: A NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION WITH JESSIE J
Hi-res images linked here
In the Maldives, One&Only Reethi Rah welcomes the festive season with Time as One, a programme centred on meaningful moments, shared experiences and island traditions. Beginning on 20 December 2026 with the resort's annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, the celebrations unfold across its private island setting through festive dining, family activities, wellness experiences and adventures on the Indian Ocean, creating opportunities for guests of all generations to spend time together.
The season reaches its highlight on 31 December, when British singer-songwriter Jessie J headlines the resort's exclusive New Year's Eve Gala Night. Following a beachside reception, the evening will feature culinary experiences and live entertainment before Jessie J takes to the stage with hits including Price Tag, Domino and Bang Bang. Reserved exclusively for resort guests, the performance brings an international music star to the intimate setting of a private Maldivian island, bringing a live performance by one of Britain's best-known pop artists to the shores of Reethi Rah.
For reservations and more information, please visit
MONTE-CARLO SOCIÉTÉ DES BAINS DE MER: ALL ABOARD THE MONTE-CARLO EXPRESS FOR A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS
Hi-res images linked here
This festive season, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer invites guests to embark on The Great Christmas Journey, transforming the heart of Monaco into an enchanting winter wonderland from 30 November 2026 to 10 January 2027. At Place du Casino, the Monte-Carlo Express takes centre stage, featuring three beautifully decorated carriages that bring Santa Claus' journey to life, from his letter-writing station and bustling gift workshop to a heartwarming Christmas Eve celebration. A towering 20-metre Christmas tree adds to the festive atmosphere, while a spectacular sound-and-light show illuminates the façade of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, accompanied by traditional choir performances and visits from Santa Claus.
The celebrations continue into New Year's Eve, with an exclusive dinner show at the Salle des Etoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo, featuring This is Michael, a tribute to Michael Jackson's greatest hits. Across the resort, guests can also welcome 2027 with a series of festive parties and entertainment, bringing a glamorous finale to the season in the heart of Monaco.
For reservations and more information, please visit
THE PENINSULA PARIS: A FRENCH EPIPHANY TRADITION REIMAGINED
Hi-res images linked here
In Paris, The Peninsula Paris brings a creative interpretation to two of France's most cherished festive traditions through a pair of seasonal creations by Executive Pastry Chef Anne Coruble, named Gault & Millau's 2026 Pastry Chef of the Year. For Christmas, the hotel has partnered with historic French jewellery house Chaumet to unveil L’Épi de Blé, an intricately crafted bûche de Noël inspired by the ear of wheat, a symbol of prosperity, abundance and renewal that has long featured in Chaumet's jewellery designs. Combining the artistry of fine jewellery with French pastry craftsmanship, the dessert features toasted vanilla mousse, cereal-infused milk jam, pain perdu and a delicate toasted-bread crunch. Priced at €120 for eight people, it is available for pre-order from 1 December, with collection at Le Lobby from 21 to 31 December 2026.
The festive spirit extends into January with Le Pain des Moissons, Coruble's interpretation of the traditional galette des rois enjoyed during Epiphany. Inspired by France's bread-making heritage and the symbolism of the harvest, the creation takes the form of a rustic country loaf, concealing layers of delicate puff pastry, creamy almond frangipane and toasted bread praline. Designed to bring family and friends together around the table, the galette offers a contemporary take on a longstanding French tradition. Priced at €90 for eight people, Le Pain des Moissons will be available for collection at The Peninsula Paris from 2 to 31 January 2027.
For reservations and more information, please visit
ONE&ONLY LE SAINT GÉRAN: A NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA WITH NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Hi-res images linked here
On the shores of Mauritius, One&Only Le Saint Géran brings together island traditions, family festivities and world-class entertainment for the 2026 holiday season. Set on a private peninsula between a sheltered lagoon and the Indian Ocean, the resort's programme includes a Festive Chalet in Le Badamier Garden, Santa's arrival by horse-drawn carriage, creative workshops and the Saint Geran Explorer Passport for younger guests. The programme also incorporates wellness experiences at the Guerlain Spa, including Aqua Vibration Therapy and the Mauritius-exclusive Blue Renaissance ritual.
On 31 December, the resort will welcome Nicole Scherzinger as its headline performer for an exclusive New Year's Eve gala beneath the stars. The internationally acclaimed singer and actress, known for her work with The Pussycat Dolls and her award-winning performance in Sunset Boulevard, returns to One&Only following her appearance at One&Only Reethi Rah the previous festive season. The performance forms the centrepiece of an evening of dining, entertainment and fireworks, bringing a musical finale to the year on the shores of Mauritius.
For reservations and more information, please visit
THE PENINSULA NEW YORK: ALPINE TRADITIONS MEET CHRISTMAS IN MANHATTAN
Hi-res images linked here
In the heart of Manhattan, The Peninsula New York transforms into The Home of Christmas for the 2026 festive season, bringing together New York's cherished holiday traditions with a collection of seasonal dining experiences and family activities. Among the highlights is the return of Chesa, the hotel's Swiss-inspired rooftop chalet experience, available from 3 November to 31 December. Overlooking the glittering Manhattan skyline, the intimate alpine setting features cosy chalet décor and traditional fondue, bringing a taste of the Swiss Alps to Fifth Avenue.
The celebrations continue with Festive Afternoon Tea at Gotham Lounge, featuring seasonal pastries such as peppermint cheesecake and snowflake pistachio tarts, alongside a new hot chocolate bar at Clement throughout December. Families can also discover the city's illuminated streets through the Festive Brilliance Walking Tour, while the Nights Before Christmas stay package offers gingerbread decorating, an in-room candy cane scavenger hunt and exclusive access to The Peninsula Sweet Shoppe. Together, these experiences capture the atmosphere of New York during the holiday season, from its illuminated streets and festive traditions to intimate moments shared with loved ones.
For reservations and more information, please visit
BAB AL SHAMS: A NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION BENEATH THE DESERT STARS
Hi-res images linked here
Set amid Dubai's golden dunes, Bab Al Shams offers a distinctive setting to welcome 2027, combining traditional Arabian hospitality with a festive celebration surrounded by the desert landscape. On 31 December, the resort's signature dining destination, Al Hadheerah, will host a New Year's Eve Gala Dinner featuring live performances and an atmospheric open-air dining experience.
For guests seeking a more exclusive vantage point, Al Hadheerah's upper deck offers a dedicated dining experience with its own service team and direct views of the New Year's Eve fireworks. Away from Dubai's city-centre celebrations, the gala brings together live entertainment, traditional dining and fireworks in an open-air desert setting.
For reservations and more information, please visit
GRAND HOTEL DES BAINS KEMPINSKI ST. MORITZ: A FAMILY CHRISTMAS IN THE SWISS ALPS
Hi-res images linked here
Amid the snow-covered peaks of the Engadin, Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St. Moritz brings together mountain adventures and family celebrations for the festive season. On 24 December, Santa Claus arrives at the hotel’s reception accompanied by an angel, inviting younger guests to share their Christmas wishes and receive a special gift. Families can also enquire about arranging a personal Christmas tree in their room or suite before arrival, bringing a familiar touch of home to their Alpine escape.
Beyond the Christmas celebrations, the Signalbahn gondola is just a 220-metre walk from the hotel, providing access to the Corviglia slopes, while the Ski Concierge helps guests plan their mountain outings. Evenings bring a choice of dining experiences, from elegant dinners at Les Saisons to contemporary Greek flavours at Neora and relaxed Italian dining at Crazy Pizza. For quieter moments between excursions, the Alpine Spa offers indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and personalised treatments. With skiing, seasonal dining and time to unwind all part of the stay, the hotel provides a mountain setting for families to spend Christmas together and welcome 2027.
For reservations and more information, please visit
THE PENINSULA LONDON: CHRISTMAS CAROLS AND THE MAGIC OF BELGRAVIA
Hi-res images linked here
In Belgravia, The Peninsula London brings the spirit of a traditional British Christmas to its courtyard, inviting hotel guests and the local community to share in the season’s celebrations. Beginning on 16 November 2026, its festive programme includes a Christmas Tree Market on 29 November, created in partnership with British florist and Royal Warrant holder Moyses Stevens. Visitors can choose their tree over mulled wine and festive carols, with delivery arranged to their London home. On 6, 13 and 20 December, the courtyard will also host live Christmas carol performances, accompanied by complimentary mince pies, mulled wine and warming mulled apple.
The celebrations continue inside with wreath-making masterclasses led by Moyses Stevens, followed by Festive Afternoon Tea in The Lobby, where seasonal pastries include a chestnut Mont Blanc and the Peninsula Chocolate Bauble with salted caramel and cinnamon. Younger guests can join the pastry team for gingerbread decorating on 19 and 24 December, meet Father Christmas and Peninsula Bear from 23 to 25 December, and settle into the hotel’s cinema for festive films from 21 to 25 December. A returning Sweet Shop, complete with a hot chocolate station, adds another seasonal indulgence, bringing together familiar Christmas rituals and opportunities for families to create traditions of their own.
For reservations and more information, please visit
HOTEL AMIGO: CHRISTMAS MARKETS AND ROARING TWENTIES GLAMOUR IN BRUSSELS
Hi-res images linked here
In the heart of Brussels, Hotel Amigo, a Rocco Forte hotel, combines the charm of European Christmas markets with celebrations inspired by the Roaring Twenties. Just steps from the hotel, Winter Wonders transforms the historic centre from 27 November 2026 to 3 January 2027, with wooden chalets, an ice rink and a Ferris wheel, while a sound-and-light show illuminates the UNESCO-listed Grand-Place. For suite guests, the hotel’s Suites & Beyond programme offers a private cabin aboard the Ferris wheel, complete with Champagne and panoramic views across the city’s illuminated rooftops.
Inside the hotel, the festive celebrations look back a century to 1926, drawing inspiration from the glamour and creative spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Ristorante Bocconi celebrates Christmas and New Year with menus inspired by Italian holiday traditions. Guests looking to explore further can turn to the hotel’s Clefs d’Or concierges for bespoke Christmas market itineraries, from the medieval streets of Bruges to Cologne and Strasbourg. With train tickets, private transfers and personalised recommendations arranged around each guest’s interests, Hotel Amigo offers a base for discovering the season’s traditions both in Brussels and beyond.
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