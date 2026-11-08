Vega Helmets partner with Indian Supercross Racing League as Official Sponsor and Safety Partner for Season 3
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) , India’s most trusted road safety brand, has joined the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) as Official Sponsor and Safety Partner for Season 3. The partnership unites four decades of Indian safety expertise with one of the country’s fastest-growing sports properties.
Under the partnership, Vega will equip all ISRL race marshals and participants in the league’s official community rides through Season 3. It will also extend to ISRL's official community riding activities, encouraging road safety awareness, responsible riding practices, and greater participation in India's motorcycling culture. This places the brand’s products in high-intensity, high-visibility settings, both on the track and in the wider riding community.
Supercross is one of the most physically demanding formats, and marshals work closest to the action, tracking conditions, responding to crashes and keeping races on schedule. By equipping them with its protective gear, Vega brings its products into the demands of live professional racing.
The collaboration shows how brands, from OEMs to gear makers and ancillary players, are increasingly turning to ISRL as a proving ground to test, refine and showcase their products under real race conditions. Further, as a trusted homegrown manufacturer, Vega adds weight to ISRL’s safety-first message and to its growing partner network of Indian and international brands.
The league’s numbers further explain the appeal. Season 2 drew more than 55,000 ticketed spectators, featured international riders from over 13 countries, and recorded more than 140 million digital views. These figures signal growing commercial potential for brands that want to connect with India’s motorsport and youth culture.
Girdhari Chandak, Managing Director, Vega Auto Accessories Limited, said: “For over four decades, Vega has worked to make quality head protection accessible to Indian riders. Partnering with ISRL takes that commitment straight into professional motorsport. By supporting race marshals and community riders, we are reinforcing a fundamental principle : safety must remain paramount, both on the racetrack and on the road. . We are pleased to support a homegrown league that is taking Indian motorsport to an international stage.”
Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League, said: “Safety is non-negotiable at ISRL, and we hold ourselves to world-class standards at every race. Our marshals work closest to the action, and with Vega, a trusted Indian brand, we’re giving them protection that matches the best in global motorsport. This partnership raises the bar for Season 3 and for responsible riding across the motorcycling community.”
Season 3 on the horizon
The ISRL Season 3 Rider Auction is scheduled for November 4, 2026. The new season will bring together international racers, Indian talent, franchise teams and motorcycle manufacturers.
Under the partnership, Vega will equip all ISRL race marshals and participants in the league’s official community rides through Season 3. It will also extend to ISRL's official community riding activities, encouraging road safety awareness, responsible riding practices, and greater participation in India's motorcycling culture. This places the brand’s products in high-intensity, high-visibility settings, both on the track and in the wider riding community.
Supercross is one of the most physically demanding formats, and marshals work closest to the action, tracking conditions, responding to crashes and keeping races on schedule. By equipping them with its protective gear, Vega brings its products into the demands of live professional racing.
The collaboration shows how brands, from OEMs to gear makers and ancillary players, are increasingly turning to ISRL as a proving ground to test, refine and showcase their products under real race conditions. Further, as a trusted homegrown manufacturer, Vega adds weight to ISRL’s safety-first message and to its growing partner network of Indian and international brands.
The league’s numbers further explain the appeal. Season 2 drew more than 55,000 ticketed spectators, featured international riders from over 13 countries, and recorded more than 140 million digital views. These figures signal growing commercial potential for brands that want to connect with India’s motorsport and youth culture.
Girdhari Chandak, Managing Director, Vega Auto Accessories Limited, said: “For over four decades, Vega has worked to make quality head protection accessible to Indian riders. Partnering with ISRL takes that commitment straight into professional motorsport. By supporting race marshals and community riders, we are reinforcing a fundamental principle : safety must remain paramount, both on the racetrack and on the road. . We are pleased to support a homegrown league that is taking Indian motorsport to an international stage.”
Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League, said: “Safety is non-negotiable at ISRL, and we hold ourselves to world-class standards at every race. Our marshals work closest to the action, and with Vega, a trusted Indian brand, we’re giving them protection that matches the best in global motorsport. This partnership raises the bar for Season 3 and for responsible riding across the motorcycling community.”
Season 3 on the horizon
The ISRL Season 3 Rider Auction is scheduled for November 4, 2026. The new season will bring together international racers, Indian talent, franchise teams and motorcycle manufacturers.
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