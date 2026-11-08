l Habtoor Group Announces Strategic Decision to Divest All Assets in Lebanon
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Al Habtoor Group announced that its Board of Directors has taken the decision to proceed with the sale of all the Group’s assets and investments in Lebanon, including its hotels, commercial and residential properties, land holdings, and other assets.
The decision follows the Group’s announcement on 28 January 2026 to cease its operations in Lebanon, marking the next phase of a broader strategic review of its investment portfolio and long-term business priorities.
Following careful consideration, the Board has determined that the complete divestment of the Group’s Lebanese assets represents the most appropriate course of action, consistent with its commitment to responsible investment management, capital allocation, and the protection of its interests.
The Group intends to undertake the divestment through a structured and commercially driven process, with each asset evaluated on its individual merits and transactions pursued in accordance with appropriate market conditions and valuations.
Since establishing its presence in Lebanon in the late nineties, Al Habtoor Group has made substantial investments across hospitality, real estate, leisure, and other sectors, contributing to the country’s tourism infrastructure, economic activity, and employment opportunities.
Over more than two decades, the Group maintained its commitment to Lebanon through successive periods of economic and political uncertainty, continuing to invest in and maintain its properties despite considerable challenges.
The Board’s latest decision reflects a considered shift in the Group’s investment strategy and its determination to concentrate resources on markets offering greater long-term stability, investment certainty, and sustainable growth opportunities.
Al Habtoor Group remains committed to its international investment strategy and will continue to identify and pursue opportunities aligned with its long-term objectives.
The Group will announce further details regarding the divestment process as appropriate.
The decision follows the Group’s announcement on 28 January 2026 to cease its operations in Lebanon, marking the next phase of a broader strategic review of its investment portfolio and long-term business priorities.
Following careful consideration, the Board has determined that the complete divestment of the Group’s Lebanese assets represents the most appropriate course of action, consistent with its commitment to responsible investment management, capital allocation, and the protection of its interests.
The Group intends to undertake the divestment through a structured and commercially driven process, with each asset evaluated on its individual merits and transactions pursued in accordance with appropriate market conditions and valuations.
Since establishing its presence in Lebanon in the late nineties, Al Habtoor Group has made substantial investments across hospitality, real estate, leisure, and other sectors, contributing to the country’s tourism infrastructure, economic activity, and employment opportunities.
Over more than two decades, the Group maintained its commitment to Lebanon through successive periods of economic and political uncertainty, continuing to invest in and maintain its properties despite considerable challenges.
The Board’s latest decision reflects a considered shift in the Group’s investment strategy and its determination to concentrate resources on markets offering greater long-term stability, investment certainty, and sustainable growth opportunities.
Al Habtoor Group remains committed to its international investment strategy and will continue to identify and pursue opportunities aligned with its long-term objectives.
The Group will announce further details regarding the divestment process as appropriate.
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