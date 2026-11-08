Indigo Reportedly In Talks To Buy 100 Embraer Jets
Media reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter who requested anonymity, said the discussions are at an early stage and a deal is not guaranteed.
The aircraft model has not been finalized, and the number of planes could change. Deliveries would likely begin from 2030 at the earliest, according to two of the sources.
JPMorgan analysts estimated that an order for 100 aircraft could be worth around USD 5.1 billion, including a 35% discount to list prices, which is typical in large negotiations.
Embraer has been marketing its regional jets to Indian carriers. This year, it signed a non-binding pact with Adani Defence & Aerospace to explore a final assembly line in India for its older E175-E1 jets, which seat up to 88 passengers.
The manufacturer also builds the E190-E2 and E195-E2, which feature newer, more fuel-efficient engines and improved aerodynamics, and can seat up to 114 and 146 passengers, respectively.
Star Air, a small regional carrier, is currently the only Indian airline operating Embraer aircraft.
Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto told the media in March that the India assembly line plan depended on orders for at least 200 aircraft. He said jets assembled in India could be delivered from 2028 if orders were secured by the end of this year.
An Embraer order could help IndiGo expand its regional network and replace some of its ATR turboprops, allowing it to offer more seats on existing routes.
JPMorgan analysts said adding Embraer jets could be read as a move to step up in India's growing regional aviation market ahead of its peers.
IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh, who took charge in August, has said the airline will expand long-haul flying without compromising its low-cost short-haul business.
The carrier plans to grow its fleet to around 600 aircraft by 2030 from 442 as of September. Its fleet is mostly Airbus narrow-body jets, but it also includes 44 ATR turboprops.
India is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, where airlines are aggressively expanding their fleets to tap long-term demand for air travel.Spread the word More from Fleet and AircraftView All Latest NewsSee All IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and Aircraft24 minutes ago Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and Routes14 minutes ago Chef fired over refusal to put pineapple on pizzaRestaurantsabout 19 hours ago SIA unveils new long-haul cabins with SGD 2 billion investmentAirlines and Routesabout 19 hours ago Four Nilgai calves born in Gazipur Safari ParkTourismabout 19 hours ago British Airways resumes Dubai flights after eight-month breakAirlines and Routesabout 19 hours ago First National Youth Nuclear Dialogue held at Ishwardi, PabnaOthersabout 22 hours ago Holiday Inn brings Rajasthani food festival to DhakaHotelsabout 22 hours ago Russia, Vietnam agree to expand nuclear research cooperation through MBIR centerOthersabout 24 hours ago Domestic jet fuel price climbs for fourth consecutive month, reaches BDT 189.03 per literAviationNov 5, 2026 PM breaks ground on BDT 4,068 crore project at Mongla PortCargo and LogisticsNov 5, 2026 Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara celebrates first anniversaryHotelsNov 5, 2026 Saudia unveils new premium economy class seat at WTM LondonAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026 Sports tourism gets a boost as Bangladesh taekwondo team wins 16 medals in NepalTourismNov 5, 2026 US-Bangla plans USD 22 million investment in ground equipmentFleet and AircraftNov 5, 2026 MTB joins BDT 2,000cr leather industry financing schemeBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026 Bangladesh seeks 100 global partners for PS Mahsud centenaryTourismNov 5, 2026 Firsttrip announces one-day 11.11 travel saleTourismNov 5, 2026 NOVOAIR launches boarding pass privilege programAviationNov 5, 2026 Sheraton Dhaka kicks off 10-day-long Cantonese food festivalHotelsNov 5, 2026 EBL opens two sub-branches at Baneshwar and CompaniganjBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026 Maldives offers fresh scope to regularize undocumented Bangladeshi workersNRB ConnectNov 5, 2026 Bangladesh, China discuss strengthening connectivity, trade, investment tiesNRB ConnectNov 5, 2026 Emirates airline reports US$ 1 billion half-year profit despite regional conflict and soaring fuel costsAviationNov 5, 2026 Technical glitch delays Biman's London-Dhaka flight by nearly five hoursAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026 Bangladesh agrees to Japanese conditions amid no plans for airport within 100 km of Dhaka: MinisterAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026 WTTC adds 50 members as tourism sector expandsTourismNov 4, 2026 Qatar Tourism joins PATA to expand Asia Pacific linksTourismNov 4, 2026 Saudi tourism businesses expand across key sectorsTourismNov 4, 2026 Nepal tourist arrivals rise 3.4pc in OctoberTourismNov 4, 2026 Proposed 15-year restriction on building airports within 100 km of Dhaka raises concerns over long-term aviation capacityAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026 St Martin's power tariff hike raises tourism concernsTourismNov 4, 2026 Spain tourism sector set to reach USD 300bTourismNov 4, 2026 Thailand tourism faces decline as rivals advanceTourismNov 4, 2026 Air India plans larger widebody fleet under new CEOFleet and AircraftNov 4, 2026 Lufthansa signs deal for 44.9pc stake in TAP Air PortugalAviation Business Nov 4, 2026 Villa Vie cruise ship leaves Cambodia without passengersCruise and RailNov 4, 2026 Suspected bomb threats trigger checks on seven European flightsAviationNov 4, 2026 China Southern to end Darwin–Guangzhou routeAviationNov 4, 2026 Korean Air tops service quality index for fifth yearAviationNov 4, 2026 Amadeus data breach affects 46,000 Singapore Airlines bookingsAviationNov 4, 2026 Oman Air welcomes Bangladesh U-17 team for Muscat tournamentAviationNov 4, 2026 Elevated Expressway to waive toll for 6 hours on November 7Visa and Travel UpdatesNov 4, 2026 Italy offers free training, quota-free entry for Bangladeshi workersNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026 Emirates launches AI Tech to transport AI infrastructureAviationNov 4, 2026 Bangladesh offers to provide more skilled workers to BruneiNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026 Bangladesh, Malaysia discuss joint monitoring of worker recruitmentNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026 Biman's Dammam flights to resume November 7, Riyadh remains suspendedAirlines and RoutesNov 3, 2026 Maldivian adds King Air 360 for luxury, corporate travel in MaldivesFleet and AircraftNov 3, 2026 China's big three airlines heading for full-year losses as fuel costs surgeAviation Business Nov 3, 2026 Most PopularSee All ICAO team arrives in Chattogram for airport security auditAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026 Air travel in Bangladesh to get costlierAviationNov 1, 2026 Bangladesh offers to provide more skilled workers to BruneiNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026 Malaysia Airlines says customer data may be hit in Amadeus breachAirlines and RoutesNov 2, 2026 Italy offers free training, quota-free entry for Bangladeshi workersNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026 New analysis finds Thailand's hotel sector in deeper troubleHotelsNov 1, 2026 Singapore Airlines leads 2026 Business Traveller AwardsAwardsNov 1, 2026 Technical glitch delays Biman's London-Dhaka flight by nearly five hoursAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026 PIA receives first wet-leased Boeing 787-9 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 2, 2026 Sheraton Dhaka kicks off 10-day-long Cantonese food festivalHotelsNov 5, 2026 Diplomats from 17 countries take to runway for school mealsArt and CultureNov 1, 2026 Cabinet approves 29 public holidays for 2027Life & StyleNov 3, 2026 Bangladesh eyes expanded air traffic services over Bay of BengalAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026 Can HSIA Third Terminal transform Bangladesh into regional cargo hub?Airports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026 Bangladesh agrees to Japanese conditions amid no plans for airport within 100 km of Dhaka: MinisterAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026 MTB Foundation supports alternative livelihoods for Chandpur's fishing familiesLife & StyleNov 3, 2026 Turkish Technic signs multiple deals at MRO Europe 2026MRO and EngineeringNov 2, 2026 Biman's Dammam flights to resume November 7, Riyadh remains suspendedAirlines and RoutesNov 3, 2026 EBL opens two sub-branches at Baneshwar and CompaniganjBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026 Private jet crashes in Florida, killing all occupants on boardAviationNov 2, 2026 SalamAir launches nonstop Chattogram-Salalah serviceAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026 Bangladesh, Malaysia discuss joint monitoring of worker recruitmentNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026 Bangladeshi scholars join Maldives conference, fostering regional knowledge exchangeConferencesNov 3, 2026 Proposed 15-year restriction on building airports within 100 km of Dhaka raises concerns over long-term aviation capacityAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026 Two foreigners die in suspected electrocution at five-star hotel poolHotelsNov 2, 2026 Bangladesh seeks 100 global partners for PS Mahsud centenaryTourismNov 5, 2026 Transparency in aircraft purchases, projects must be ensured: MillatAviationNov 1, 2026 Five-month passenger decline streak ends for Asia Pacific airlines in SeptemberAviationNov 1, 2026 Qatar Tourism joins PATA to expand Asia Pacific linksTourismNov 4, 2026 Aarong campaign supports planting of 100,000 treesLife & StyleNov 3, 2026 Amadeus data breach affects 46,000 Singapore Airlines bookingsAviationNov 4, 2026 Emirates explores First Class for A350-1000AviationNov 3, 2026 Tour operators' registration fees to be reduced: MillatTourismNov 1, 2026 Turkish Airlines to lease two 777-300ERSF freighters from AerCapCargo and LogisticsNov 1, 2026 Algeria seeks stronger energy, textile, shipbuilding ties with BangladeshNRB ConnectNov 2, 2026 Bangladesh's inclusive banking training expands to IndonesiaCorporate PulseNov 1, 2026 Air India unveils India-inspired new amenity kitsAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026 US-Bangla plans USD 22 million investment in ground equipmentFleet and AircraftNov 5, 2026 PIA names Adrian Hamilton-Manns as new CEOAirlines and RoutesNov 3, 2026 Ethiopian Airlines launches flight services to NacalaAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026 China's big three airlines heading for full-year losses as fuel costs surgeAviation Business Nov 3, 2026 MTB joins BDT 2,000cr leather industry financing schemeBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026 Dhaka Forum examines human role in AI-driven marketingEvents & ForumsNov 3, 2026 Robi gains as Grameenphone reports profit declineLife & StyleNov 1, 2026 Maldivian adds King Air 360 for luxury, corporate travel in MaldivesFleet and AircraftNov 3, 2026 Regional specialty cuisines at HandiRestaurantsNov 1, 2026 Domestic jet fuel price climbs for fourth consecutive month, reaches BDT 189.03 per literAviationNov 5, 2026 30th US Trade Show set for Dhaka on November 5Events & ForumsNov 3, 2026 Spain tourism sector to exceed EUR 269bTourismNov 1, 2026 Jordan tourism revenue climbs 21.5pcTourismNov 1, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment