Earthquake Injures Residents Across Central Japan
(MENAFN) At least 20 people sustained injuries after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, according to local reports.
Authorities confirmed injuries in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures, with those affected reported in both areas.
No tsunami alert was issued following the tremor.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake originated in western Shizuoka prefecture at a depth of approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles).
The tremor was the strongest to affect Aichi in around 30 years.
Chubu Electric Power Co., the operator of the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka, reported that inspections found no irregularities at the facility.
The earthquake also disrupted transportation, prompting authorities to temporarily halt some local train services.
Separately, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday morning.
Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire and above the meeting point of four major tectonic plates, Japan is among the countries most frequently affected by seismic activity worldwide.
Kumamoto was previously struck by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on July 28.
Authorities confirmed injuries in Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures, with those affected reported in both areas.
No tsunami alert was issued following the tremor.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake originated in western Shizuoka prefecture at a depth of approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles).
The tremor was the strongest to affect Aichi in around 30 years.
Chubu Electric Power Co., the operator of the Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka, reported that inspections found no irregularities at the facility.
The earthquake also disrupted transportation, prompting authorities to temporarily halt some local train services.
Separately, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday morning.
Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire and above the meeting point of four major tectonic plates, Japan is among the countries most frequently affected by seismic activity worldwide.
Kumamoto was previously struck by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on July 28.
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