Saudi Civil Defense Lifts Jazan Alert Amid Houthi Attack Surge
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense declared an all-clear for the southwestern Jazan region on Saturday, only minutes after an emergency alert warned residents of a potential danger.
“The danger has passed in Jazan Province,” Civil Defense said on X.
Authorities did not reveal the nature of the threat or what triggered the initial warning, leaving residents without an explanation for the alert. It came as Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia have intensified over the past several weeks.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government since March 2015. The Houthis have held the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
“The danger has passed in Jazan Province,” Civil Defense said on X.
Authorities did not reveal the nature of the threat or what triggered the initial warning, leaving residents without an explanation for the alert. It came as Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia have intensified over the past several weeks.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government since March 2015. The Houthis have held the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
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