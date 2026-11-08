Rain Falls In Madinah

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MADINAH, Nov 8 (NNN-SPA) -- Rain continued to fall on Saturday evening across various parts of Madinah, ranging in intensity from light to moderate, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) earlier warned of heavy rainfall in Madinah Region on Saturday accompanied by strong winds, near-zero horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.

The centre said the weather conditions are expected to begin at 9.00 am and continue until 7.00 pm, and urged everyone to exercise caution and follow safety instructions from the relevant authorities.

At almost 10 am on Saturday, SPA reported light to moderate rain across various parts of Madinah.

The sky remained overcast with the possibility of further rainfall, the report said.

Meanwhile, weather forecasts for Sunday indicated moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by hail and dust-stirring winds are expected in parts of Aseer, Al-Baha, Jazan, Madinah, Makkah, Riyadh, Qassim, and the Eastern regions.

NCM said that fog may form in parts of these regions as well as parts of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and Northern Borders regions.

On Nov 6, SPA reported that the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Madinah Region had raised its emergency response readiness to deal with expected weather fluctuations by preparing 70 ambulance teams and support vehicles and enhancing its capacity to respond to emergency calls and incidents, helping ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

SRCA Madinah Region Director General Dr Ahmed Al-Zahrani explained that the preparations included raising the readiness of the medical dispatch centre, basic and advanced ambulance teams, rapid response teams, and specialised response vehicles, along with volunteer ambulance teams in the central area and the Prophet's Mosque.

He noted that these measures were part of an integrated plan to address weather fluctuations in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure emergency medical services around the clock.

Al-Zahrani stressed the importance of following safety instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, staying away from flood channels and areas of accumulated water, and avoiding crossing valleys during rainfall to ensure public safety and enable ambulance teams to reach emergencies and provide necessary assistance.

He added that the authority receives requests for emergency medical services around the clock through its unified emergency number 997.

--NNN-SPA