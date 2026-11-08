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President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Nation On Occasion Of November 8 - Victory Day


Date: 2026-11-08 03:04:11

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev visited the Victory Monument in Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day and laid a wreath at its foot.

The head of state then congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day.

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AzerNews

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