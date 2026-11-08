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Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Rivne Region


Date: 2026-11-08 03:03:48

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Koval, Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the night, the enemy attacked the Rivne region. The consequences were reported in the Sarny district. One of the buildings on the premises of a civilian enterprise was destroyed, and a fire broke out. The relevant emergency services are working at the scene," Koval wrote.

According to him, windows were also shattered and the façade was damaged in a two-storey apartment building.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.

Read also: Russian attack on Odesa kills one

As Ukrinform previously reported, a man was killed and damage was reported in the Rivne region following a Russian attack on the morning of November 6.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

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