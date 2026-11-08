Drone Damages Residential Buildings In Khmelnytskyi, Leaving One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Khmelnytskyi: Residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian UAV attack. According to preliminary information, one person was injured but did not require hospitalisation," the statement said.

According to the SES, private houses in the regional centre were damaged, while windows were shattered in apartment buildings.

Russian forces making attempts to advance towards Radkivka in Kupiansk sector – Trehubov

Demining specialists inspected the surrounding area for explosive devices.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a power outage occurred in one of the districts of the Khmelnytskyi region as a result of a Russian attack.