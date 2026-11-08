President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Nation On Occasion Of November 8 - Victory Day (VIDEO BROADCAST)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev visited the Victory Monument in Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day and laid a wreath at its foot.
The head of state then congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day.
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