Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Radiant Photos From Her Diwali Celebration

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Diwali

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas offered fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations, sharing a series of heartwarming photographs capturing the festive spirit and special moments with her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. Dressed in a stunning, heavily embellished maroon and gold traditional ensemble, the actor looked radiant as she embraced the festive occasion. Nick Jonas complemented her look in an elegant traditional outfit, featuring a kurta and embroidered jacket. The couple was seen enjoying the celebrations together, surrounded by warm lights, candles, floral decorations and a beautifully illuminated setting.

One of the photographs captured a particularly sweet moment of Priyanka and Nick with their adorable daughter, making the celebrations even more special. Another candid picture showed Priyanka enjoying traditional Indian food, offering a glimpse of the fun and delicious moments that make festivals memorable. The actor also shared a picture showcasing her festive look, turning around to give fans a closer look at the intricate detailing of her outfit. Alongside the photographs, Priyanka penned a heartfelt festive greeting, writing, "Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Future Projects and Professional Commitments

The celebrations come as Priyanka continues to share glimpses of her connection with Indian culture and traditions while balancing her professional commitments across the globe. She has recently has announced 'Ventilator 2' under her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, reuniting with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who returns as the writer and director. The sequel to the 2016 National Award-winning Marathi film is scheduled to release in 2027.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)