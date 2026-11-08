Sukma Police Marks Diwali In Puvarti Village After Naxal-Free Tag

Sukma Police Celebrate Diwali in Puvarti

Sukma police celebrated Diwali with residents of Puvarti village, the native village of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, marking the festival of lights, police said on Sunday. Notably, Puvarti village was recently declared Naxal-free, reflecting the changing security situation in the region.

The 43-year-old top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was allegedly responsible for at least 26 deadly attacks against security personnel and civilians, including the 2017 Sukma attack in which 26 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed, was eliminated in an encounter on November 18, 2025.

PM Modi Visits Bastar for Diwali

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated Diwali in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations, highlighting the sacrifices and contributions of forces working to restore peace in the region.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the remarkable transformation of Bastar, saying that it once was a hub where Naxalism held sway, and is now witnessing flourishing peace and rapid development. "Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. This is an area where Naxalism once held sway, and now, development is flourishing. I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation," he said.

Addressing the security personnel, the Prime Minister said that Diwali 2026 was particularly significant as every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, and crores of citizens had overcome the fear associated with the Maoist insurgency. "This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," he said.

Government Strategy Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been at the forefront of ensuring the end of Naxalism. According to Shah, the government's policy is clear: those who abandon violence and surrender are allowed to rejoin mainstream society, while security forces act against those who break the law and endanger innocent citizens. Many people have surrendered and chosen to return to the mainstream during the campaign.

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