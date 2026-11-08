Charumathi Chandrasekar Performs Thodayamangalam Dance In Indonesia

Indian Cultural Performance in Jakarta

Charumathi Chandrasekar, a cultural ambassador of Tamil Nadu in Indonesia and a direct descendant of the illustrious Tanjore Quartet, represented India through a captivating Thodayamangalam dance performance at the Cultural Fair Day organised by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Indonesia. The event was held at the Ministry's complex in Indonesia and brought together representatives from several countries to celebrate cultural diversity, artistic traditions and international friendship.

According to a post shared by India in Indonesia on X, Charumathi Chandrasekar beautifully represented the Jawaharlal Nehru Indian Cultural Centre (JNICC), Embassy of India, Jakarta, with her performance. The event was graced by the presence of Indonesia's Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, Vice Minister of Culture Giring Ganesha, distinguished officials and members of the diplomatic community. Several countries, including Russia, South Korea, Türkiye and China, also participated in the cultural fair, showcasing their respective traditions and artistic heritage.

Event Details and Official Recognition

"Ms. Charumathi Chandrasekar beautifully represented JNICC, Embassy of India, Jakarta, with her captivating Thodayamangalam Dance performance at Cultural Fair Day, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Indonesia. Held at the Ministry's complex, the event was graced by H.E. Mr. Fadli Zon, Minister of Culture, Mr. Giring Ganesha, Vice Minister of Culture, distinguished officials, and members of the diplomatic community. Several countries, including Russia, South Korea, Türkiye, and China, also participated, celebrating cultural diversity and international friendship," the post reads.

Ms. Charumathi Chandrasekar beautifully represented JNICC, Embassy of India, Jakarta, with her captivating Thodayamangalam Dance performance at Cultural Fair Day, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Indonesia. Held at the Ministry's complex, the event was graced by H.E. Mr. Fadli Zon, Minister of Culture, Mr. Giring Ganesha, Vice Minister of Culture, distinguished officials, and members of the diplomatic community. Several countries, including Russia, South Korea, Türkiye, and China, also participated, celebrating cultural diversity and international friendship. #IndiaIndonesia #MitraSelamanya @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @iccr_hq @sandiplomat @kemenbud @Iccr_Jakarta - India in Indonesia (@IndianEmbJkt) November 8, 2026

Significance of the Performance

Charumathi Chandrasekar is a direct descendant of the Tanjore Quartet, whose contributions played a significant role in shaping the repertoire and development of Bharatanatyam. Her performance at the cultural gathering highlighted the depth and diversity of India's classical arts while providing an opportunity to strengthen cultural connections between India and Indonesia. The event also underscored the importance of cultural diplomacy in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening people-to-people ties between nations. (ANI)

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