Joramco Supports Community Center Renovations at Collateral Repair Project
(MENAFN- Asdaa ) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), continues its ongoing partnership with the Collateral Repair Project (CRP), supporting renovations to the organization’s community center to help strengthen its capacity to deliver essential services to refugees and vulnerable communities.
As part of the collaboration, Joramco supported the creation and furnishing of dedicated office space for CRP. Launched on 19 October, the new space allows CRP to make more effective use of its existing facilities, freeing up room for community activities and programs. Joramco’s facilities team also completed essential roof repairs at CRP’s main building, which hosts mental health support sessions, helping maintain the facilities where beneficiaries access support.
Commenting on the collaboration, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, said, “Sustainable community impact depends on more than the services organizations provide. It also depends on the capacity, infrastructure, and working environments that allow them to reach people effectively and respond to their needs. Through our partnership with CRP, we are supporting the foundations of its work, helping the organization make better use of its facilities and maintain the spaces where people access essential services. We believe that responsible businesses have a role to play in strengthening the organizations that contribute to more inclusive and resilient communities.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Amanda Lane, President & CEO of Collateral Repair Project (CRP), said, “Today marks a wonderful milestone in our ongoing partnership with Joramco. We are deeply grateful for Joramco’s support in creating and furnishing dedicated office space for our Partnerships and Development team. This enables us to make better use of our existing space at the center for community activities and programs.”
As part of the collaboration, Joramco supported the creation and furnishing of dedicated office space for CRP. Launched on 19 October, the new space allows CRP to make more effective use of its existing facilities, freeing up room for community activities and programs. Joramco’s facilities team also completed essential roof repairs at CRP’s main building, which hosts mental health support sessions, helping maintain the facilities where beneficiaries access support.
Commenting on the collaboration, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, said, “Sustainable community impact depends on more than the services organizations provide. It also depends on the capacity, infrastructure, and working environments that allow them to reach people effectively and respond to their needs. Through our partnership with CRP, we are supporting the foundations of its work, helping the organization make better use of its facilities and maintain the spaces where people access essential services. We believe that responsible businesses have a role to play in strengthening the organizations that contribute to more inclusive and resilient communities.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Amanda Lane, President & CEO of Collateral Repair Project (CRP), said, “Today marks a wonderful milestone in our ongoing partnership with Joramco. We are deeply grateful for Joramco’s support in creating and furnishing dedicated office space for our Partnerships and Development team. This enables us to make better use of our existing space at the center for community activities and programs.”
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