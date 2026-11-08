Big 5 Global unites international suppliers through global synergy and national vision to accelerate the UAE's urban development ambitions
(MENAFN- Action PR) As construction and urban development projects grow in scale and complexity across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), reliable supply chains, efficient procurement and predictable project delivery remain key priorities for the industry. Responding to these priorities, Big 5 Global returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 – 26 November 2026, helping businesses broaden sourcing strategies and support more efficient project delivery.
Reflecting the scale of demand across the region, more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 countries will showcase 55,000 products, services, systems and solutions at the event, with international companies representing 70% of the exhibitor base.
Commenting on the exhibition being held in Dubai for the past 47 years and its long-standing partnership with Dubai Municipality, Maryam Al Muhairi CEO of Buildings Regulation & Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai’s approach to urban development brings together infrastructure, technology and sustainability to enhance quality of life. International collaboration plays an important role in exchanging expertise and identifying innovative solutions that respond to the emirate’s evolving needs. Our longstanding partnership with Big 5 Global provides a valuable platform to share Dubai Municipality’s experience, engage with global industry leaders and explore emerging technologies and practices that support sustainable urban development. This collaboration contributes to our efforts to create a more liveable and resilient city, in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”
Technology supporting procurement and project delivery
Alongside evolving supply networks, technology is transforming procurement and project delivery, enabling greater efficiency, visibility and control. Digital technologies are creating new opportunities to improve how construction projects are planned, coordinated and delivered.
At Digital Construction World, exhibitors including Premier Construction Software, Nemetschek Group, Leica, RIB Software and DJI Drones will represent the digital construction sector. These areas are relevant to project teams seeking to improve coordination, access reliable project information and connect decisions across different stages of delivery.
Exploring more sustainable construction solutions
Beyond technological advancement, resource efficiency and sustainable construction remain key considerations; the industry prioritizes low-carbon materials use, waste reduction and building systems' performance.
“As the UAE advances towards its net-zero goals, the construction and infrastructure sectors must increasingly adopt lower-carbon materials, efficient production methods and sustainable supply chains,” said Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, KEZAD Group.
“As the Integrated Economic Zones Sponsor of Big 5 Global, we are demonstrating how KEZAD Group supports this transition. Our industrial zones bring together manufacturers of lower-carbon steel, sustainable building materials and smart infrastructure solutions. By connecting these businesses with advanced industrial facilities, integrated supply chains and access to global markets through multimodal transport networks, we help companies manufacture, source and distribute materials more efficiently. Through these capabilities, KEZAD Group is supporting the UAE’s net-zero ambitions while helping the construction sector reduce its environmental impact, improve resource efficiency and deliver more sustainable projects for the future.”
Supporting the sustainability ambitions, the Big 5 Global Impact Trail provides a dedicated route through the exhibition floor, guiding visitors towards suppliers, products and insights supporting sustainable project delivery. Participating exhibitors include NaturaSeal with VOC-free, crack-bridging waterproofing membranes; Prime Middle East with low-GWP cooling refrigerants; and Deewan Equipment Trading with waste-reducing concrete reclaimers, among others.
Strengthening supply chains across the project lifecycle
For buyers and project teams, the event’s global reach creates greater choice and helps them respond to evolving project requirements. From construction materials and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) solutions to building interiors and finishes, prefabrication, fire and safety, infrastructure equipment and industrial construction products, the exhibition covers key requirements across project delivery.
Seven co-located events extend the sectoral diversification across heavy construction, concrete, marble and stone, urban design and landscape, HVACR, digital construction and geospatial technologies, as well as facilities management. The sectors collectively reflect the interconnected requirements of the built environment, enabling stakeholders to compare solutions, diversify supplier networks and identify technologies that can improve productivity throughout the asset lifecycle.
The scale and diversity of the exhibition are also reflected in the companies participating in 2026. The exhibitor line-up includes Liebherr, Bauer, Doosan, Zamil Steel, Anchor Allied, Astral, Dutco Tennant, TOPWERK, MASA and RAKNOR, alongside UAE-based companies including Trojan Construction Holding, Al Waseef Industries, Mahy Khoory & Co, Bekaert Emirates, Al Masaood, Danube Building Materials FZE and Al Muqarram Trading. Manufacturers and suppliers from Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman will also be represented.
Commenting on their participation Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trojan Construction Holding, Construction delivery partner, said, “Reliable supply chains are important to delivering complex projects efficiently, particularly as construction activity in the UAE continues to expand across major developments and infrastructure programmes. As a UAE-based construction group of companies, we value opportunities to strengthen relationships, connect with reliable suppliers and exchange knowledge on the solutions and capabilities supporting project delivery. Our partnership with Big 5 Global reflects this commitment to stronger industry connections and resilient supply networks.”
The 2026 edition will also welcome first-time exhibitors, including Midea, Einhell, Reynaers, Innovo Group and Mulk Holding, further expanding the range of companies represented.
“The next phase of growth across construction markets will be defined not only by the scale of development, but by how effectively the industry can deliver it,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “Resilient supply chains, technology adoption, sustainable solutions and workforce capability are inseparable from project performance. Big 5 Global connects these priorities in one place, giving regional stakeholders access to global suppliers, practical innovation and the partnerships needed to move projects forward with greater confidence and long-term value.”
Big 5 Global is proud to collaborate with an esteemed network of partners and sponsors: Main supporting partner, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Supporting partners, Dubai Civil Defence, Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Municipality, The Department of Municipalities and Transport and Riyadh Region Municipality; Headline partner, Italian Trade Agency; Strategic partners TALCO | Saudi Made and Midea; Innovation construction partner, Innovo; Construction delivery partner, Trojan Construction Holding; Integrated economic zones sponsor, KEZAD Group; Global industrial sponsor, National Industries Park; Construction mobility sponsor, United Motors & Heavy Equipment; Premium systems sponsor, Toshiba; Sustainable development sponsor, Dubai Investments Park; Gold sponsor, MIE Groups; and Bronze sponsors, Autodesk, DEWALT, M.A.H.Y Khoory & Co, Nemetschek Group, Premier Construction Software and STANLEY.
Registration for Big 5 Global is now open. The event takes place from 23 – 26 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information and to register, visit
Reflecting the scale of demand across the region, more than 1,800 exhibitors from over 60 countries will showcase 55,000 products, services, systems and solutions at the event, with international companies representing 70% of the exhibitor base.
Commenting on the exhibition being held in Dubai for the past 47 years and its long-standing partnership with Dubai Municipality, Maryam Al Muhairi CEO of Buildings Regulation & Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai’s approach to urban development brings together infrastructure, technology and sustainability to enhance quality of life. International collaboration plays an important role in exchanging expertise and identifying innovative solutions that respond to the emirate’s evolving needs. Our longstanding partnership with Big 5 Global provides a valuable platform to share Dubai Municipality’s experience, engage with global industry leaders and explore emerging technologies and practices that support sustainable urban development. This collaboration contributes to our efforts to create a more liveable and resilient city, in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”
Technology supporting procurement and project delivery
Alongside evolving supply networks, technology is transforming procurement and project delivery, enabling greater efficiency, visibility and control. Digital technologies are creating new opportunities to improve how construction projects are planned, coordinated and delivered.
At Digital Construction World, exhibitors including Premier Construction Software, Nemetschek Group, Leica, RIB Software and DJI Drones will represent the digital construction sector. These areas are relevant to project teams seeking to improve coordination, access reliable project information and connect decisions across different stages of delivery.
Exploring more sustainable construction solutions
Beyond technological advancement, resource efficiency and sustainable construction remain key considerations; the industry prioritizes low-carbon materials use, waste reduction and building systems' performance.
“As the UAE advances towards its net-zero goals, the construction and infrastructure sectors must increasingly adopt lower-carbon materials, efficient production methods and sustainable supply chains,” said Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, KEZAD Group.
“As the Integrated Economic Zones Sponsor of Big 5 Global, we are demonstrating how KEZAD Group supports this transition. Our industrial zones bring together manufacturers of lower-carbon steel, sustainable building materials and smart infrastructure solutions. By connecting these businesses with advanced industrial facilities, integrated supply chains and access to global markets through multimodal transport networks, we help companies manufacture, source and distribute materials more efficiently. Through these capabilities, KEZAD Group is supporting the UAE’s net-zero ambitions while helping the construction sector reduce its environmental impact, improve resource efficiency and deliver more sustainable projects for the future.”
Supporting the sustainability ambitions, the Big 5 Global Impact Trail provides a dedicated route through the exhibition floor, guiding visitors towards suppliers, products and insights supporting sustainable project delivery. Participating exhibitors include NaturaSeal with VOC-free, crack-bridging waterproofing membranes; Prime Middle East with low-GWP cooling refrigerants; and Deewan Equipment Trading with waste-reducing concrete reclaimers, among others.
Strengthening supply chains across the project lifecycle
For buyers and project teams, the event’s global reach creates greater choice and helps them respond to evolving project requirements. From construction materials and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) solutions to building interiors and finishes, prefabrication, fire and safety, infrastructure equipment and industrial construction products, the exhibition covers key requirements across project delivery.
Seven co-located events extend the sectoral diversification across heavy construction, concrete, marble and stone, urban design and landscape, HVACR, digital construction and geospatial technologies, as well as facilities management. The sectors collectively reflect the interconnected requirements of the built environment, enabling stakeholders to compare solutions, diversify supplier networks and identify technologies that can improve productivity throughout the asset lifecycle.
The scale and diversity of the exhibition are also reflected in the companies participating in 2026. The exhibitor line-up includes Liebherr, Bauer, Doosan, Zamil Steel, Anchor Allied, Astral, Dutco Tennant, TOPWERK, MASA and RAKNOR, alongside UAE-based companies including Trojan Construction Holding, Al Waseef Industries, Mahy Khoory & Co, Bekaert Emirates, Al Masaood, Danube Building Materials FZE and Al Muqarram Trading. Manufacturers and suppliers from Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman will also be represented.
Commenting on their participation Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trojan Construction Holding, Construction delivery partner, said, “Reliable supply chains are important to delivering complex projects efficiently, particularly as construction activity in the UAE continues to expand across major developments and infrastructure programmes. As a UAE-based construction group of companies, we value opportunities to strengthen relationships, connect with reliable suppliers and exchange knowledge on the solutions and capabilities supporting project delivery. Our partnership with Big 5 Global reflects this commitment to stronger industry connections and resilient supply networks.”
The 2026 edition will also welcome first-time exhibitors, including Midea, Einhell, Reynaers, Innovo Group and Mulk Holding, further expanding the range of companies represented.
“The next phase of growth across construction markets will be defined not only by the scale of development, but by how effectively the industry can deliver it,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “Resilient supply chains, technology adoption, sustainable solutions and workforce capability are inseparable from project performance. Big 5 Global connects these priorities in one place, giving regional stakeholders access to global suppliers, practical innovation and the partnerships needed to move projects forward with greater confidence and long-term value.”
Big 5 Global is proud to collaborate with an esteemed network of partners and sponsors: Main supporting partner, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Supporting partners, Dubai Civil Defence, Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Municipality, The Department of Municipalities and Transport and Riyadh Region Municipality; Headline partner, Italian Trade Agency; Strategic partners TALCO | Saudi Made and Midea; Innovation construction partner, Innovo; Construction delivery partner, Trojan Construction Holding; Integrated economic zones sponsor, KEZAD Group; Global industrial sponsor, National Industries Park; Construction mobility sponsor, United Motors & Heavy Equipment; Premium systems sponsor, Toshiba; Sustainable development sponsor, Dubai Investments Park; Gold sponsor, MIE Groups; and Bronze sponsors, Autodesk, DEWALT, M.A.H.Y Khoory & Co, Nemetschek Group, Premier Construction Software and STANLEY.
Registration for Big 5 Global is now open. The event takes place from 23 – 26 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information and to register, visit
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