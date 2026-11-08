Eisenkot Urges Formation of National Emergency Government in Israel
(MENAFN) Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Israel’s opposition Yashar party, called for the establishment of a national emergency government on Saturday, following President Isaac Herzog’s announcement that he would be assigned the responsibility of forming the country’s next administration.
“Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything I can to live up to that responsibility,” Eisenkot stated in a post on X.
Eisenkot is expected to officially receive the government formation mandate at the President’s Residence on Sunday. Once appointed, he will have 28 days to assemble a new government, while Herzog retains the authority to extend the deadline by an additional 14 days.
“Now is the time to form a national emergency government. I will do everything I can to live up to that responsibility,” Eisenkot stated in a post on X.
Eisenkot is expected to officially receive the government formation mandate at the President’s Residence on Sunday. Once appointed, he will have 28 days to assemble a new government, while Herzog retains the authority to extend the deadline by an additional 14 days.
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