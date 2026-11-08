Israelis Rally for Arab Partnership in Push to Replace Netanyahu Government
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday evening, calling for the formation of a new government that includes Arab political parties and brings an end to outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership. The demonstrations followed parliamentary results showing that parties opposed to Netanyahu had secured a combined majority.
Around 300 demonstrators assembled in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel, urging political leaders to involve Arab parties in the next governing coalition. Several hundred more gathered at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv to express the same demand.
Participants in Tel Aviv displayed signs written in Arabic and Hebrew bearing the message, “67 seats. Let’s take a new path,” referring to the combined number of seats held by parties opposing Netanyahu, including the Arab Joint List and Ra’am, in the 120-member Knesset.
The crowds chanted, “Without partnership, there is no peace,” while other demonstrators called for an end to “divide and rule” and demanded “freedom and equality for all.” The movement Standing Together, which promotes Jewish-Arab cooperation and political equality, also participated in the gathering.
Some attendees additionally demanded the release of journalist Abd Abu Shahadeh. Reports said Israeli authorities arrested him on Wednesday over suspected contact with a foreign agent following his trip to Doha, where he interviewed former Knesset member Azmi Bishara.
The demonstrations took place shortly before Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Saturday that he would appoint Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to lead efforts to form the country's next government.
Around 300 demonstrators assembled in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel, urging political leaders to involve Arab parties in the next governing coalition. Several hundred more gathered at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv to express the same demand.
Participants in Tel Aviv displayed signs written in Arabic and Hebrew bearing the message, “67 seats. Let’s take a new path,” referring to the combined number of seats held by parties opposing Netanyahu, including the Arab Joint List and Ra’am, in the 120-member Knesset.
The crowds chanted, “Without partnership, there is no peace,” while other demonstrators called for an end to “divide and rule” and demanded “freedom and equality for all.” The movement Standing Together, which promotes Jewish-Arab cooperation and political equality, also participated in the gathering.
Some attendees additionally demanded the release of journalist Abd Abu Shahadeh. Reports said Israeli authorities arrested him on Wednesday over suspected contact with a foreign agent following his trip to Doha, where he interviewed former Knesset member Azmi Bishara.
The demonstrations took place shortly before Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Saturday that he would appoint Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to lead efforts to form the country's next government.
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