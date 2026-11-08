Saudi Arabia Lifts Emergency Alert After Threat Passes in Jazan
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced Saturday that the emergency situation in the southwestern province of Jazan had ended, issuing an all-clear shortly after residents received an alert warning of a possible threat.
“The danger has passed in Jazan Province,” the authority announced in a statement shared through social media.
Officials did not provide details about the nature of the potential danger or explain what triggered the initial emergency notification.
The incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened regional security concerns, following weeks of increasing missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi group targeting Saudi territory.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, while the Houthis have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
“The danger has passed in Jazan Province,” the authority announced in a statement shared through social media.
Officials did not provide details about the nature of the potential danger or explain what triggered the initial emergency notification.
The incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened regional security concerns, following weeks of increasing missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi group targeting Saudi territory.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015, while the Houthis have maintained control over the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.
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