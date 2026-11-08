Herzog Selects Eisenkot to Lead Efforts to Form Next Israeli Government
(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog is preparing to appoint Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to lead negotiations aimed at forming the country's next government, according to a statement from the presidential spokesperson on Saturday.
The spokesperson confirmed that Herzog had notified Eisenkot of his intention to grant him the mandate to establish a new governing coalition.
A formal ceremony is scheduled to take place at the presidential residence on Sunday at 5 pm local time (1500GMT), when Herzog is expected to officially transfer the mandate to Eisenkot.
During consultations with parliamentary factions, groups representing 67 members of the Knesset backed Eisenkot for the assignment. Meanwhile, factions representing 46 lawmakers supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the Likud party. Another faction, consisting of seven members, refrained from endorsing either candidate.
According to the presidential spokesperson, Herzog conducted extensive discussions over recent days with representatives from different political groups, including both Netanyahu and Eisenkot, as part of his assessment of the available options.
Under Israeli law, the lawmaker receiving the mandate has 28 days to assemble a governing coalition. The president may authorize an additional period of up to 14 days if the initial deadline proves insufficient.
Earlier on Thursday, following consultations with parliamentary factions, Herzog announced that he intended to conduct further discussions before reaching a final decision.
He also emphasized that the number of endorsements alone was insufficient to establish which candidate could successfully form a government, pointing to disagreements among political groups and competing demands over ministerial positions within a potential coalition.
The spokesperson confirmed that Herzog had notified Eisenkot of his intention to grant him the mandate to establish a new governing coalition.
A formal ceremony is scheduled to take place at the presidential residence on Sunday at 5 pm local time (1500GMT), when Herzog is expected to officially transfer the mandate to Eisenkot.
During consultations with parliamentary factions, groups representing 67 members of the Knesset backed Eisenkot for the assignment. Meanwhile, factions representing 46 lawmakers supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the Likud party. Another faction, consisting of seven members, refrained from endorsing either candidate.
According to the presidential spokesperson, Herzog conducted extensive discussions over recent days with representatives from different political groups, including both Netanyahu and Eisenkot, as part of his assessment of the available options.
Under Israeli law, the lawmaker receiving the mandate has 28 days to assemble a governing coalition. The president may authorize an additional period of up to 14 days if the initial deadline proves insufficient.
Earlier on Thursday, following consultations with parliamentary factions, Herzog announced that he intended to conduct further discussions before reaching a final decision.
He also emphasized that the number of endorsements alone was insufficient to establish which candidate could successfully form a government, pointing to disagreements among political groups and competing demands over ministerial positions within a potential coalition.
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