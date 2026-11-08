'Every Soldier Is My Family Member': PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Forces In Bastar, Hails End Of Naxalism (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Jagdalpur/Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, marking the 13th consecutive year he has spent the festival with defence or security forces.

This year's celebration holds special significance as it is the first Diwali after the complete elimination of Naxalism (Maoism) from the region.

The Prime Minister visited the CoBRA Operations Base at Karanpur in Bastar - a facility which served as a training centre and launchpad for counter-Naxal operations in the Bastar region and Abujhmad, which were once considered major strongholds of Maoist insurgency.

Addressing the personnel, PM Modi said he had come to the forests of Bastar on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians to express the nation's gratitude for their sacrifices, dedication, and spirit of service.

"Today, millions of Indians are joyfully observing the revered festival of lights throughout the nation and across the globe. People are travelling from distant places to reunite with their families. This is a wonderful occasion for loved ones to come together and celebrate. I have also come here to join you in the Diwali festivities. Those who defend our nation at its borders and within, the protectors of our country and the courageous sons and daughters of Mother India, all of you are like family to me," he said.

"Every soldier is a part of my family," he declared, adding that those who protect the nation's borders and maintain internal security are the brave sons and daughters of Mother India and members of his own family.

"Today, millions of Indians are joyfully observing the revered festival of lights throughout the nation and across the globe. People are travelling from distant places to reunite with their families. This is a wonderful occasion for loved ones to come together and celebrate. I have also come here to join you in the Diwali festivities. Those who defend our nation at its borders and within, the protectors of our country and the courageous sons and daughters of Mother India, all of you are like family to me," he said.

The Prime Minister described Diwali 2026 as truly historic.“This is the first Diwali since the nation achieved victory in the decades-long struggle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism," he said.

He noted that millions of citizens have finally left behind the fear of Naxal violence, calling it a major national achievement for which the credit largely belongs to the security forces.

PM Modi recalled that Bastar was once plagued by the terror of Naxalism. Thanks to the sacrifices and relentless efforts of the security personnel, the menace has been wiped out, and a new wave of development has begun in the region, he said.

He emphasised that robust internal security is essential for national strength.

"When a nation's internal security is robust, external adversaries cannot succeed; conversely, when internal security weakens, external threats begin to emerge," he said.

The role played by security forces within the country, he added, is as critical as that of the armed forces at the borders.

The Prime Minister extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to all security personnel stationed across the country.

He said millions of countrymen take pride in their service and the personal sacrifices they make to safeguard the unity and integrity of the nation.

This is the 13th year in a row that PM Modi has celebrated Diwali with the forces.

Last year he spent the festival with naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant in Goa. Between 2014 and 2025, he marked the festival with soldiers on 12 occasions, visiting various border regions across the country. Among these visits, Jammu and Kashmir featured most frequently with three trips, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh were visited twice each.

The Prime Minister's visit to Bastar underscores both the success against Left-wing extremism and the government's continued focus on the welfare and recognition of those who serve on the frontlines of internal security.