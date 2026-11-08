Caught On Camera: Haryana Police Officer Demands 'Diwali Gift' Cash In Gurugram, Video Goes Viral

In what was a glaring example of roadside extortion during the festive rush, a Haryana police officer was allegedly caught on video demanding cash as a 'Diwali Gift' at a roadside checkpoint near Cyber Hub in Gurugram on Saturday, November 7.

In a video shared by advocate Ankit Sharma on his Instagram handle, a Haryana police officer was seen stopping the car in the middle of the road and demanding money from a man, who was reportedly travelling with his sister, under the pretext of a festive celebration. The man was seen offering a cash payment after the cop repeatedly demanded a 'Diwali gift' to let them pass.

Given the festive season like Diwali, law enforcement authorities were deployed in large numbers across key arterial routes, but the viral footage has turned public attention back to corruption and officer oversight during routine checks.

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How Did the Incident Unfold and What Transpired at the Checkpoint?

The Cyber Hub, which is located in the heart of DLF Cyber City along National Highway 48, is one of Gurugram's busiest commercial hubs. However, the prominent location did not deter the uniformed officer from halting traffic in the middle of the roadway to solicit cash directly from motorists.

In a video that went viral, after stopping the car, the officer did not cite any traffic violations, verify license details, or request registration documents. Rather, he steered the conversation toward receiving a festive contribution. Despite the driver explaining that he was travelling with his sister and attempting to pay via UPI, the officer insisted on a cash hand-off.

Then, the driver was repeatedly pressed by the cop, who refused the money and insisted on receiving a physical gift instead. Despite the driver pointing out that he had already offered payment, the officer continued eyeing the contents of the vehicle. Eventually, to end the harassment by the cop, the sister handed over a festive Diwali gift hamper kept in the car.

“Give this to uncle. It's ok, it's Diwali," the man said.

Haryana police officer allowed the vehicle to proceed only after accepting the festive hamper, ending the interaction with a 'Happy Diwali' wish. As one of the Diwali hampers was passed over from the vehicle, the officer took the box as a gift, exchanged quick festive wishes with the occupants, and finally motioned for the driver to move along.

The video concludes with the officer walking away with the hamper in hand, leaving the motorists to drive off after the uncomfortable encounter.

Will Haryana Police Officer Face Action?

As the video has apparently captured the attention of netizens, especially in Gurugram, where the cases of extortion and arbitrary police checks have been a recurring concern, demands for strict action against the officer are growing rapidly.

Though senior Gurugram Police officials haven't issued an official statement regarding the incident or revealed the identity of the officer, the Haryana Police have a track record of taking rapid action based on the video evidence.

In the adjacent districts during the festive season, a Station House Officer (SHO) was suspended after video emerged showing him distributing liquor bottles as 'Diwali gifts.'In this case, a police officer in Gurugram allegedly targeted motorists for personal gain under the guise of festive greetings, sparking calls for an immediate departmental probe and disciplinary proceedings.

As the video has recently gone viral, it remains to be seen whether senior Haryana Police leadership will initiate a formal departmental inquiry, suspend the personnel involved, and order stricter monitoring across roadside security checkpoints in Gurugram.

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