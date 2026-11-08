Iran Claims US Election Results Show Failure to Break Tehran's Will

Iran's Armed Forces Spokesman Forces, Brig. General Shekarchi on Sunday claimed that the failure of the Republican party in the recent mid-term polls in the US shows that they have not been able to break Iran's will.

"The political and electoral setbacks suffered by the Trump administration and its allies reflect more than domestic political shifts; they point to a greater reality: the failure of the US to break Iran's will. Washington's doctrines of aggression, assassination and maximum pressure, along with its military strategies, have failed against the deterrent power and unwavering resolve of Iran's leadership, people and armed forces," General Shekarchi told Iranian media.

Naval Readiness and Warnings

Earlier, Commander of Iran's Northern Fleet Rear Admiral Mohsen Razzaqi sent out a warning to the American forces in the region saying that coordination among Iran's armed forces is at its highest level, underscoring naval units' readiness to defend maritime borders around the clock.

Speaking at a ceremony in the northern coastal city of Astara, Razzaqi described human resources as the Army Navy's most important asset. He said that naval forces, including missile and drone units as well as commandos, maintain a continuous presence to safeguard the country's waters.

“The cost of any aggression against Iran must be raised to such an extent that the enemy will no longer dare attack the country again,” he said, according to the IRNA news agency. He added that the armed forces' strategy goes beyond merely ending hostilities and aims to impose prohibitive costs on any aggressor.

Razzaqi pointed to Iran's missile, drone and naval capabilities, its strategic geographical position and the steadfastness of its people as central elements of the country's deterrence. His remarks form part of a series of statements by Iranian officials and commanders signaling full preparedness to respond to any renewed act of aggression.

Statements on Deterrence

Earlier, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei posted on X:“Start a war, and you'll face a devastating response.”

In late October, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei ordered“maximum deterrence,” instructing commanders to deliver an immediate and effective response without geographical restriction should the country come under attack again. The directive called for intelligent combat readiness to confront threats decisively and for the continuous updating of target banks.

The fresh Iran warning came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the establishment of a new task force to disrupt Iran's alleged use of ground transit routes for transporting advanced weapons, dual-use technologies and other sanctioned materials, as Washington seeks to tighten restrictions on Tehran's military supply networks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)