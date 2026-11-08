'Peace, Progress And Prosperity': Jay Shah, Kohli, Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity's Diwali Wishes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) ICC Chairman Jay Shah, batting stalwart Virat Kohli and India head coach Gautam Gambhir were among several prominent cricket personalities who extended their Diwali greetings on Sunday, wishing people happiness, prosperity and positivity on the festival of lights.

Shah, who previously served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to social media platform X to convey his wishes, expressing hope that the festival would inspire people to work towards a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity.

"May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," Shah wrote.

Former India captain Kohli also shared festive greetings through his Instagram account, posting a Diwali-themed photograph with a message wishing happiness, prosperity and endless positivity to people and their families.

"May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and endless positivity into your life, wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali," read the message shared by Kohli.

Gambhir, meanwhile, extended his wishes to the Indian team, writing on X, "We Play to Win BIG - A Billion Hearts"!!! Happy Diwali, Team India.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also shared his festive greetings, invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity.

"On the sacred festival of Diwali, may the divine glow of the lamps dispel every darkness in your life and fill it with joy, positivity, and new hopes. May the boundless grace of Mother Lakshmi and the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always bring happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity to your home and family," Shukla wrote.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel highlighted the importance of traditions and spending time with loved ones while sharing his wishes.

"Some traditions never grow old, and some moments become memories we carry with us forever. A little light, a lot of love, and the people who matter most. Wishing everyone a wonderful Diwali!" Patel wrote.

The BCCI also posted a brief festive message, wishing everyone a very happy Diwali, while former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen extended his greetings to his friends, hoping the occasion would bring love, laughter and happiness.

SA20 league commissioner and former South Africa captain also extended the wishes through a post on the league's Instagram. "Wishing our cricket family a joyful Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, success and many wonderful moments to you and your loved ones," Smith wrote.

Diwali, celebrated on Sunday, November 8, on Kartik Amavasya, is among India's most widely observed festivals. Homes and temples are illuminated with earthen lamps and decorative lights, while families celebrate by exchanging sweets, lighting diyas, and spending time together.

The festival is traditionally marked by prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, with devotees seeking blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity. The celebrations reflect the spirit of togetherness, hope, and positivity across the country.