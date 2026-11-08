El-Sayed Establishes Habibi PAC Following Senate Election Victory
(MENAFN) US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has created a new political action committee called “Habibi PAC” shortly after securing his Senate victory, indicating his intention to maintain an active role in Democratic political affairs beyond his electoral campaign, according to reports.
Documents submitted to the Federal Election Commission confirm that the Michigan Democrat established the leadership political action committee, an entity separate from his election campaign that allows him to collect and distribute financial contributions in support of political allies.
The committee's name comes from the Arabic expression “Habibi,” meaning “my beloved,” a phrase that became widely associated with El-Sayed throughout his campaign and among his supporters.
He also incorporated the expression into his victory address, using it to directly address US Vice President JD Vance. “JD, habibi,” El-Sayed said before highlighting the irony that Vance would be constitutionally responsible for administering his oath of office in January.
Throughout the campaign, El-Sayed openly embraced his Muslim identity but faced repeated criticism and attacks targeting his religious background. President Donald Trump referred to him as a “jihadist,” while Republican contender Mike Rogers attempted to link him to extremist organizations despite the absence of any established connection.
El-Sayed secured a substantial victory in Michigan, a key electoral battleground whose political significance could extend into the 2028 US presidential election.
Documents submitted to the Federal Election Commission confirm that the Michigan Democrat established the leadership political action committee, an entity separate from his election campaign that allows him to collect and distribute financial contributions in support of political allies.
The committee's name comes from the Arabic expression “Habibi,” meaning “my beloved,” a phrase that became widely associated with El-Sayed throughout his campaign and among his supporters.
He also incorporated the expression into his victory address, using it to directly address US Vice President JD Vance. “JD, habibi,” El-Sayed said before highlighting the irony that Vance would be constitutionally responsible for administering his oath of office in January.
Throughout the campaign, El-Sayed openly embraced his Muslim identity but faced repeated criticism and attacks targeting his religious background. President Donald Trump referred to him as a “jihadist,” while Republican contender Mike Rogers attempted to link him to extremist organizations despite the absence of any established connection.
El-Sayed secured a substantial victory in Michigan, a key electoral battleground whose political significance could extend into the 2028 US presidential election.
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