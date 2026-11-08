Arab Joint List Warns Flooding Deepens Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN) Israel's Arab Joint List warned Saturday that severe rainfall and widespread flooding were deepening the humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip, where approximately 70,000 tents have been affected by the harsh weather.
The warning followed heavy storms that inundated temporary shelters across the enclave, exposing displaced Palestinian families to further hardship.
In a statement, the political alliance, which secured 12 seats in Israel's 120-member Knesset, criticized the limited attention given to Gaza's worsening conditions despite extensive media and social media coverage of the storm.
The alliance noted that while the thunderstorm and its impact had received considerable public attention, the devastating consequences for Palestinians in Gaza had largely been overlooked.
It stressed that this was the fourth consecutive winter in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had been forced to endure harsh conditions in makeshift tents without adequate protection.
According to the statement, recurring rainfall continues to inundate these shelters, leaving displaced residents exposed to the elements and further deteriorating their already difficult living conditions.
The group particularly highlighted the suffering of mothers, newborns and entire families who lack sufficient protection against freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall amid an ongoing humanitarian emergency.
“How long will we keep closing our eyes and ignoring the horrific humanitarian crisis caused there by the destruction, genocide and bombing?” it asked.
The Joint List called on the international community to acknowledge the scale of Palestinian suffering and avoid overlooking the deteriorating situation in the territory.
It concluded its appeal with a direct message urging continued attention to the crisis: “Don’t look away. Eyes on Gaza.”
The warning followed heavy storms that inundated temporary shelters across the enclave, exposing displaced Palestinian families to further hardship.
In a statement, the political alliance, which secured 12 seats in Israel's 120-member Knesset, criticized the limited attention given to Gaza's worsening conditions despite extensive media and social media coverage of the storm.
The alliance noted that while the thunderstorm and its impact had received considerable public attention, the devastating consequences for Palestinians in Gaza had largely been overlooked.
It stressed that this was the fourth consecutive winter in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had been forced to endure harsh conditions in makeshift tents without adequate protection.
According to the statement, recurring rainfall continues to inundate these shelters, leaving displaced residents exposed to the elements and further deteriorating their already difficult living conditions.
The group particularly highlighted the suffering of mothers, newborns and entire families who lack sufficient protection against freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall amid an ongoing humanitarian emergency.
“How long will we keep closing our eyes and ignoring the horrific humanitarian crisis caused there by the destruction, genocide and bombing?” it asked.
The Joint List called on the international community to acknowledge the scale of Palestinian suffering and avoid overlooking the deteriorating situation in the territory.
It concluded its appeal with a direct message urging continued attention to the crisis: “Don’t look away. Eyes on Gaza.”
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