Trump Proposes UFC Chief Dana White for White House Press Secretary Role
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had offered Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President and CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary, while suggesting that several prominent mixed martial arts fighters could also become part of the proposed team.
In a message shared through his Truth Social account, Trump praised White, describing him as a “violent Fighter and Warrior,” and encouraged him to bring several well-known fighters into the initiative. Those mentioned included Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.
“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, predicting that White would become “a Press Secretary like none other.”
The US president concluded his message by directly urging the longtime UFC executive to accept the proposed position, writing: “Dana, please take the job!”
In a message shared through his Truth Social account, Trump praised White, describing him as a “violent Fighter and Warrior,” and encouraged him to bring several well-known fighters into the initiative. Those mentioned included Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.
“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump wrote, predicting that White would become “a Press Secretary like none other.”
The US president concluded his message by directly urging the longtime UFC executive to accept the proposed position, writing: “Dana, please take the job!”
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