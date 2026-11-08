Petition Against Jeffries' House Speakership Bid Surpasses Million Signatures
(MENAFN) An online campaign calling on Democratic lawmakers to oppose Hakeem Jeffries as the next speaker of the US House of Representatives has attracted more than one million signatures ahead of the new Congress convening in January 2027.
The petition, initiated by Nicole Whitted on Sept. 3 through Change.org, had collected 1,012,125 signatures by Saturday, representing a substantial rise from the more than 600,000 supporters recorded the previous day.
The campaign urges all members of the incoming 120th Congress to reject Jeffries, who currently leads House Democrats, and consider alternative candidates for the leadership position.
"Democrats deserve a choice," the petition states, calling for a competitive nomination process instead of allowing party leadership to determine the outcome without a genuine contest.
It argues that the speaker should reflect the interests of Democratic voters rather than simply represent the party establishment. The campaign also encourages lawmakers to examine Jeffries' public record, political positions, campaign financing and leadership experience before making their decision.
Additionally, the petition invites other Democratic representatives to enter the race, emphasizing that lawmakers should have multiple candidates to consider rather than treating Jeffries as the only available option.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Democratic representatives and newly elected members have been receiving hundreds of telephone calls since the midterm elections from individuals urging them to oppose Jeffries' appointment. The incoming lawmakers reportedly continue to express “persistent skepticism and hesitance” regarding his potential leadership.
The petition, initiated by Nicole Whitted on Sept. 3 through Change.org, had collected 1,012,125 signatures by Saturday, representing a substantial rise from the more than 600,000 supporters recorded the previous day.
The campaign urges all members of the incoming 120th Congress to reject Jeffries, who currently leads House Democrats, and consider alternative candidates for the leadership position.
"Democrats deserve a choice," the petition states, calling for a competitive nomination process instead of allowing party leadership to determine the outcome without a genuine contest.
It argues that the speaker should reflect the interests of Democratic voters rather than simply represent the party establishment. The campaign also encourages lawmakers to examine Jeffries' public record, political positions, campaign financing and leadership experience before making their decision.
Additionally, the petition invites other Democratic representatives to enter the race, emphasizing that lawmakers should have multiple candidates to consider rather than treating Jeffries as the only available option.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Democratic representatives and newly elected members have been receiving hundreds of telephone calls since the midterm elections from individuals urging them to oppose Jeffries' appointment. The incoming lawmakers reportedly continue to express “persistent skepticism and hesitance” regarding his potential leadership.
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