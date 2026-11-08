Iran Threatens Washington with Severe Retaliation in Event of War
(MENAFN) Iran's senior security official Mohsen Rezaei warned the United States on Saturday that any decision by Washington to launch a military confrontation would trigger a “devastating response,” amid political changes following the latest US midterm elections.
In a statement published on social media, Rezaei criticized the US administration and referred to the political setbacks suffered by President Donald Trump's Republican Party, arguing that recent developments had weakened its position.
“You lost the war and the election. Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on the US social media company X.
“So, Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he added.
His remarks came after Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, ending the Republican Party's majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate and dealing a political setback to Trump.
In a statement published on social media, Rezaei criticized the US administration and referred to the political setbacks suffered by President Donald Trump's Republican Party, arguing that recent developments had weakened its position.
“You lost the war and the election. Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!” Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on the US social media company X.
“So, Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” he added.
His remarks came after Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, ending the Republican Party's majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate and dealing a political setback to Trump.
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